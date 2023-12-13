Nighttime Whispers in the Echoing Woods is one of the two new artifacts in Genshin Impact 4.3. This set provides ATK% and a good amount of Geo DMG Bonus if all the effects are active. However, to gain all the set buffs, the character needs to trigger the Crystalize reaction and gain a shield from the Elemental Shards. Unfortunately, not many can use it.

This article will briefly cover the new Nighttime Whispers in the Echoing Woods set effects and list the best characters who can use it in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Nighttime Whispers of the Echoing Woods set effects

V4.3 artifacts (Image via HoYoverse)

Nighttime Whispers in the Echoing Woods is a new artifact set in Genshin Impact 4.3, and it has the following complete set bonus effects:

2-pc: ATK +18%

ATK +18% 4-pc: Increases Geo DMG Bonus by 20% for 10s after using the Elemental Skill. In addition, gaining a shield from the Crystalize reaction will increase this effect by 150%. The buff will disappear one second after the shield is lost.

The 2-piece set bonus is pretty decent. Meanwhile, the 4-piece bonus provides a massive Geo DMG Bonus, up to 50%, which is amazing.

Best characters for Nighttime Whispers in the Echoing Woods in Genshin Impact

1) Navia

This set is Navia's best-in-slot option (Image via HoYoverse)

The Nighttime Whispers in the Echoing Woods is Navia's best in the slot artifact. The set provides ATK and Geo DMG Bonus, exactly what the president of Spina di Rosula needs. Most of Navia's playstyle relies on the Crystalize reaction and Elemental Shards, so the new artifact works perfectly well with her.

2) Ningguang

The new set is a good option for Ningguang (Image via HoYoverse)

Ningguang is one of the few units without a proper 4-piece best-in-slot set until now. Fortunately, she can use the new Nighttime Whispers in the Echoing Woods. Her playstyle works well with the artifact as she has to cast her Elemental Skill at the beginning of the battle. Furthermore, as a Catalyst unit, she can easily trigger the Crystalize reaction and generate Elemental Shards.

3) Geo Traveler

This set is a decent option for the Geo Traveler (Image via HoYoverse)

Nighttime Whispers in the Echoing Winds is a decent option for the Geo Traveler. However, they are usually used as a sub-DPS unit, so there are better options, and it isn't recommended to farm this set if the main character already has a good 4-piece set.