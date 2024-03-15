Genshin Impact 4.6 livestream speculation and leaks

Ever since Arlecchino's drip marketing reveal, fans have been thrilled for the upcoming release of Genshin Impact's 4.6 update. However, before the arrival of the next patch, HoYoverse will conduct the 4.6 Special Program livestream on April 12, 2024, to reveal everything new coming to the game.

Version 4.6 will introduce several additions to the game, such as a new character, weapons, artifacts, world boss, and much more. It is expected that a map expansion of Remuria may also be released in the update.

For fans curious, this article provides a speculated date and time for Genshin Impact's 4.6 livestream. It will also include a universal countdown for convenience.

Genshin Impact 4.6 livestream date and time speculation

While there is no official announcement yet, the Genshin Impact 4.6 Special Program livestream is expected to air at 7 am (UTC-5) on April 12, 2024. HoYoverse usually conducts the livestreams 10 to 12 days before a patch arrives. Considering that the 4.6 update will be released on April 24, 2024, the mentioned date would be ideal.

Here is a countdown displaying the time remaining for the livestream:

Fans can watch the telecast on the game's official Twitch and YouTube channels.

The developers will make several announcements during the livestream, treating fans to an early peak at everything new coming in the update. They will also release three unique redeem codes, which will reward players with the following:

Primogems x300

Mystic Enhancement Ores x10

Mora x50,000

Hero's Wit x5

What to expect from the 4.6 update

Genshin_Intel recently provided an overview of what fans can expect from the 4.6 update. It includes details about upcoming quests, events, and more.

It is likely that developers will reveal the following information in Genshin Impact's 4.6 livestream:

New characters

Let's take a look at the leaked characters coming in version 4.6:

Arlecchino (5-star Pyro)

(5-star Pyro) Alhaitham (5-star Dendro)

(5-star Dendro) Lyney (5-star Pyro)

(5-star Pyro) Furina (5-star Hydro)

New weapon

The forthcoming update is expected to introduce a new 5-star polearm to the game, specifically designed for Arlecchino:

Crimson Moon's Semblance

Map expansion

Fans can expect to learn more about the upcoming map expansion in the 4.6 livestream. Leaks have disclosed the following areas may be added:

Bayda Harbor

Petrichor

Remuria

Story Quests

As is the norm, the developers will introduce a brand-new story quest featuring Arlecchino. Furthermore, rumors suggest that Cyno may also get a new quest chapter.

Arlecchino Chapter I

Cyno Chapter II

New artifact sets

HoYoverse may add two new artifact sets in 4.6, one of them being the signature set for Arlecchino.

Fragment of Harmonic Whimsy

Unfinished Reverie

Upcoming events

Here are all the events revealed for v4.6:

Flagship event featuring Itto, with free Gorou

Legend of the Vagabond Sword

Vibro-crystal rerun

Windtrace rerun

Arlecchino Weekly Boss

Like other Fatui Harbingers, Arlecchino may become a weekly boss in Genshin Impact's 4.6 update. It is expected that her boss fight will have two phases, and she can dish out immense damage. More will be revealed about this in the 4.6 livestream.

