Genshin Impact 4.7 drip marketing speculations

Genshin Impact always teases upcoming characters via drip marketing before a new version goes live. With the 4.6 update scheduled to be released on April 24, 2024, it is expected that the drip marketing for 4.7 will arrive before that. Rumors have indicated that Clorinde and Sigewinne may be coming to the game and developers could confirm this information soon.

This article will provide the expected date and time for Genshin Impact 4.7 drip marketing. It will also include a universal countdown for fans to keep track of its release.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact 4.7 drip marketing date and character speculations

Recently, @ProjectENKA1 on X shared the date for the version 4.7 drip marketing alongside some other information. According to them, HoYoverse will reveal the upcoming characters on April 22, 2024, two days before the 4.6 update arrives.

Based on past precedence, fans can expect the 4.7 drip marketing to release at 6 pm (UTC +8) across all major social media platforms of the game. The universal countdown displays the time remaining for players worldwide:

Upcoming characters in Genshin Impact 4.7

@ProjectENKA1 also suggested that Clorinde and Sigewinne will be the new characters arriving in Genshin Impact's 4.7 update. Both characters played important roles in the Fontaine Archon Quests, and many players are awaiting their debut.

Clorinde

Clorinde (Image via HoYoverse)

The champion duelist, Clorinde, is rumored to be a 5-star playable character from the Electro element. It is expected that she will wield a Sword as her weapon of choice and have the Ousia arkhe alignment.

Leaks from PTL have suggested that Clorinde may be a DPS character that will shine in Overload and Electro-charged team compositions.

Sigewinne

Sigewinne (Image via HoYoverse)

The resident nurse of the Fortress of Meropide, Sigewinne, is an upcoming character from the Hydro element. While this little Melusine was expected to be a 4-star earlier, the latest information from @xbalanque69 suggests that she may be a 5-star.

Sigewinne is expected to wield a Bow as her weapon of choice and have an Ousia arkhe alignment. Furthermore, she is also rumored to be a healer, which seems plausible given her profession in the medical field.

However, more information will soon be revealed alongside her description in the 4.7 drip marketing post.

