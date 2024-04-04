Genshin Impact Fragment of Harmonic Whimsy artifact leaks: Set effects and Best characters to use on

Fragment of Harmonic Whimsy is one of the two new leaked artifact sets expected to be released in the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.6. Based on the beta leaks, this set supposedly has an ATK bonus and massive stackable damage buffs related to the Bond of Life effect, making it a pretty broken set. However, not many characters can use it because of the Bond of Life mechanic on the artifact.

This article will cover all the effects of the new Fragment of Harmonic Whimsy set and the best characters who can use it in Genshin Impact.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.6: Fragment of Harmonic Whimsy set effects leaked

Genshin Impact 4.6 is expected to release two new artifact sets. One of them is called the Fragment of Harmonic Whimsy, and here are its set bonuses courtesy of @Genshin_Intel:

2-pc bonus: ATK +18%

ATK +18% 4-pc bonus: When the value of a Bond of Life increases or decreases, the equipping character deals 18% increased DMG for 6s. The effect can be stacked up to three times.

The ATK bonus on the 2-pc bonus is pretty decent but nothing new since there are several other artifacts in the game with a similar bonus on the 2-pc set. However, the 4-pc bonus provides a massive stackable damage bonus of up to 54% to the equipping character.

Unfortunately, the artifact's 4-pc effect only works on characters with a Bond of Life in their kit or those who can use a weapon with a similar mechanic.

Best characters to Fragment of Harmonic Whimsy

Fragment of Harmonic Whimsy is likely Arlecchino's best set (Image via HoYoverse)

Based on the Genshin Impact beta leaks, Arlecchino is the only character who can use the Fragment of Harmonic Whimsy artifact to its full potential. This will also likely be her dedicated set since almost her entire kit is based on the Bond of Life mechanic. She will easily be able to get the max stacks on the artifact's 4-pc bonus to obtain the damage bonuses.

There are no other characters in the game with Bond of Life mechanics in their kit, so no one can use the 4-pc set effectively unless they can use a weapon with Bond of Life, such as Finale of the Deep and Flowing Purity. These units include Wriothesley, Yae Miko, Klee, Ayato, and Ayaka. However, Fragment of Harmonic Whimsy isn't recommended for them since they have better options.

