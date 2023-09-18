Genshin Impact Clorinde leaks: Release version, banner dates, and more details

Genshin Impact will soon release their highly anticipated version 4.1 update. The community has already started looking forward to future Fontaine playable characters as new leaks share juicy details about them. More recent leaks from credible sources have disclosed that Clorinde is expected to debut in the upcoming version 4.5 update.

Furthermore, there are leaks about a new 4-star unit that will also appear in the same version alongside the Champion Duelist. Players already know some key information about her from the recent trailers and Archon Quests.

In this article, we will cover all the recent leaks regarding her debut banner and release dates in Genshin Impact.

Clorinde debut in Genshin Impact 4.5 banners and more leaked

Clorinde with Iron Sting in Version 4.0 trailer

Clorinde is an upcoming 5-star character in Genshin Impact's main storyline. As confirmed in the official trailers and in-game cutscenes, she is a sword user with Electro Vision.

Many players in the community are waiting to learn more about her abilities and banner debut. Fortunately, the latest leaks from FurinaaLover have confirmed some details about that.

As per reliable sources, Clorinde is speculated to debut in the upcoming version 4.5 update.

The source uses the term "inevitably" in their leaks, implying all updates before patch 4.5 might already have other 5-star units filling the spots. This increases the possibility of Clorinde's debut in Genshin Impact 4.5 banners.

Speaking of banners, other reliable leakers, siko & stepleakers, have speculated that Sigewinne might join Clorinde's debut banner as one of the featured 4-star characters. They have also confirmed that the new 4-star character will be a bow user with Hydro vision.

It has been officially confirmed that Sigewinne is a head nurse working in Fortress of Meropide's infirmary. Early Genshin Impact leaks have questionable claims about her being the next Hydro healer, but there is no evidence at the moment to confirm this.

Genshin Impact 4.5 banner release date expectations

Assuming the leaks are true, many might wonder about her banner order and its release date. HoYoverse officials take their version updates seriously, with each patch coming out in 6 weeks.

Taking this into consideration, we can calculate the future patch updates, including version 4.5. Here is a quick overview:

Version 4.0: August 16, 2023

Version 4.1: September 27, 2023

Version 4.2: November 8, 2023

Version 4.3: December 20, 2023

Version 4.4: January 31, 2024

Version 4.5: March 13, 2024

Do note these are tentative dates that can vary slightly from the official announcements that will be made in the future. As a new upcoming 5-star, players can expect Clorinde to debut on March 13, 2024, but if she debuts in Phase II banners, players can expect her to release on April 3, 2024.