In the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.1 update, the release of Wriothesley and Neuvillette has already been confirmed. Both are 5-star Catalyst units and will be featured on the Event Wishes for a limited period of time. In addition, several leaks have surfaced online recently, sharing the names of all characters that could possibly become playable in the upcoming Genshin Impact updates.

The characters include the Hydro Archon Furina, Clorinde, and Navia from Fontaine and Cloud Retainer from Liyue. Travelers can find everything they need to know about the upcoming potential banners in Genshin Impact below. Note that the info is based on leaks and is subject to change.

All upcoming confirmed and leaked playable characters from Genshin Impact 4.1 to 4.5

Version 4.1

Expand Tweet

The recent Special Program livestream confirmed that Neuvillette will be released in the first phase of Genshin Impact 4.1, which will begin on September 27, 2023. He is a 5-star Hydro Catalyst unit. Meanwhile, Wriothesley will make his debut in the second phase. He is the first Cryo unit in the game that uses a Catalyst, as well as the first 5-star male character with a Cryo vision.

Version 4.2

Fontaine's Hydro Archon Furina is expected to be released in the 4.2 update. A credible leaker called Stepleaker has also claimed that she is likely a Sword user. Furthermore, it is speculated that this update might add Charlotte as a playable unit. She has already been confirmed to possess a Cryo vision and is expected to be a 4-star Catalyst unit.

Version 4.3

Expand Tweet

Stepleaker has also leaked the potential characters that will be in version 4.3. Navia is expected to debut in this update. She is a Geo unit and a Claymore user. It is speculated that Chevreuse will likely be released in version 4.3 as well. The leaks have hinted that she is a 4-star Pyro Polearm unit.

Version 4.4

The Genshin Impact 4.4 update is expected to celebrate another Lantern Rite festival. According to the leaks from @keika, the developers will likely release Cloud Retainer (5-star) and a male character (4-star) in this patch. The leaker did not mention the latter's identity, but based on the information currently available, the entity could be Dahlia from Mondstadt or the rumored Lion-boy from Liyue.

Version 4.5

Expand Tweet

Clorinde is an Electro unit and uses a Sword as her weapon. According to leaks, it seems that she will be released in the version 4.5 update. Furthermore, Clorinde is expected to be a 5-star unit.