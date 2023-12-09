Chiori's VA in Genshin Impact: All language voice actors and their notable roles

Chiori made her first in-game appearance in Genshin Impact via the new 4.3 trailer. She was shown twice, once in Furina's movie set and the other in the new official cover art.

While she is from Inazuma, her affiliation stands with Chioriya Boutique, which is from Fontaine. Based on in-game lore entries, it is known that Chiori tailored Kirara, Lyney, Lynette, and Navia's costumes.

Due to her official appearance, players are seeking information, including the voices behind her, alongside her kit and element. Based on several sources, the community seems to have a fair idea of Chiori's Japanese voice actor.

Chiori's JP voice actor for Genshin Impact

Ayana Taketatsu will give Chiori her voice in the Japanese dub of Genshin Impact. The official Japanese Twitter account of the game confirmed the same.

Taketatsu Ayana is considered a veteran in the Japanese Seiyuu (voice actor) industry since she has given her to several anime and video game characters. Here are some of her works:

Nino Nakano from The Quintessential Quintuplets

Azusa Nakano from K-On!

Koneko Toujou from High School DxD

Kirino Kousaka from Ore no Imouto ga Konnani Kawaii Wake ga Na.

Kotori Itsuka from Date A Live!

Kiriya Suguha from Sword Art Online

Ayumi Takahara from The World God Only Knows

W from Arknights

Tesla from Honkai Impact 3rd

Alice Maresato from Highschool of the Dead

Rika Hoshizaki from Kanojo mo Kanojo

Ayane Taketatsu is also a renowned singer in the industry, giving her voice to plenty of anime openings, endings, and character theme songs over the last 15 years. Four years ago, she married Yuki Kaji, another renowned and fellow voice actor in the same industry.

With such a well-known voice among anime fans, Chiori will indeed have some fans solely due to Ayane Taketatsu's involvement with the character. According to multiple leaks, the community might get Chiori as a playable character in Genshin Impact 4.5.

Fontaine character roadmap (Image via HuTaoLoverGI)

However, since release date speculations aren't always concrete, this information should be taken with a grain of salt.

Note that the Korean, English, and Chinese voice actors for Chiori remain unknown for now. This article will be updated once more information is available.