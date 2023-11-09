Attack on Titan: Yuki Kaji's newborn child features in the finale in a way nobody expected

In the days since the Attack on Titan anime aired what is expected to be its final episode, fans have done deep dives into both the series at large and the finale episode specifically. The themes, messages, and hidden secrets of both the series at large and the finale specifically have been the main focus of fans reflecting on the legendary anime.

Likewise, this included taking a close look at the casting list for the Attack on Titan finale, which mostly included the typical cast and had nothing out of the ordinary. However, it was soon revealed that there was a unique aspect of the finale’s casting, specifically as it relates to the role of the crying baby seen in the episode.

Not only is the casting choice for the crying baby quite unique, but it’s also a decision that ties into some of the most significant and pervasive themes of the Attack on Titan series overall. With this information brought to light, fans now have a new respect for the production staff of the anime and starring voice actor Yuki Kaji, who played protagonist Eren Yeager.

Yuki Kaji and Ayana Taketatsu’s child officially cast in the Attack on Titan finale for a show-stopping scene

The casting choice explained

Expand Tweet

Tuesday, November 7, 2023, the news officially revealed that the Attack on Titan finale cast the infant child of Yuki Kaji, who voices protagonist Eren Yeager and Ayana Taketatsu. Their child was cast as a crying baby in the finale episode, who was the main focus of the scene they appeared in.

The recordings were allegedly done under the guidance of Masafumi Mima, the anime’s sound director. Kaji and Taketatsu reportedly sent Mima many recordings of their child’s voice to the production staff, which were then refined and ultimately used in the episode. It’s most likely the youngest voice-acting debut of all time, albeit in a simplistic role.

Nevertheless, the casting is incredibly significant for the age of the voice actor and for how the casting choice ties into Attack on Titan’s grander themes and morals. The anime’s staff claims that the finale had a theme of “inheritance” and “succession,” thus, it was symbolically fitting to use the child’s voice. This decision is even more fitting because Kaji plays the lead character, who sacrifices himself for the world’s sake.

Expand Tweet

Thus, it’s an incredibly nuanced and fitting decision that both plays into the role of the series’ themes and adds another layer of depth to the production choices of the adaptation team. It’s also likely such a unique scenario that it will never be replicated or seen again, further adding to the symbolic depth of the casting choice and the overall impact of this significant theme in Attack on Titan.

Kaji and Taketatsu registered their marriage on June 23, 2019, which was also Taketatsu’s 30th birthday. The couple announced the birth of their first child on November 3, 2022. While the finale came out after the child had turned one year old, the actual recording of the role was likely done when the child was months old at most.

Be sure to keep up with all Attack on Titan manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.