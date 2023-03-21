Everything Everywhere all at once: What does 'The Bagel' actually represent?

The movie Everything Everywhere All at Once is a sensory delight that immerses viewers in a world of diverse and thought-provoking ideas. Amidst the surreal and absurd elements of the film, one particular concept captivates the audience's attention - the Everything Bagel.

As introduced by Stephanie Hsu's Jobu Tupaki, this symbolic motif weaves throughout the movie's narrative. This article is an in-depth exploration of the significance and meaning of the Everything Bagel.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Everything Everywhere all at once.

"The Bagel" in Everything Everywhere All at Once: Deciphering its symbolic significance

The bagel as an existential enigma

The everything bagel in Everything Everywhere All at Once is a complex symbol representing the film's themes (Image via A24)

Bagels have long been a staple in the American diet, but few have stopped pondering the existential significance of this circular bread. The Everything Bagel takes on a symbolic role in Everything Everywhere all at once, appearing as a recurring motif throughout the narrative.

This simple breakfast food becomes an enigma, representing the vastness of the universe and the interconnectedness of all things. The ubiquitous Everything Bagel's circular motif takes on a profound meaning in Everything Everywhere all at once, manifesting in diverse forms throughout its narrative.

From the black marker pen ring around the figure on the receipt to the spinning cycle of the laundromat's dryer and even the mark on the foreheads of Jobu Tupaki's followers, Bagel's essence is omnipresent.

The opening scene of the Alphaverse sets the tone as an armored van drives through a wasteland of wrecked cars with a discarded cardboard sign reading "Hail Bagel" serving as the only clue. The Bagel's significance and symbolism leave a lasting impression on the viewers.

The everything bagel: What does it mean?

What does it mean? The everything bagel, a powerful symbol (Image via A24)

In the midst of Michelle Yeoh's Everything Everywhere all at once, the Everything Bagel makes an appearance, and it's not just any bagel - it's a metaphor.

The bagel represents everything the character holds dear: hopes, dreams, memories, and even mundane things like old report cards and personal ads. Topped with a mix of sesame, poppy seed, and salt, it physically embodies the character's innermost thoughts and desires.

However, the Everything Bagel ultimately collapses, revealing a more profound truth: it becomes meaningless when you try to put everything together. This symbolizes the film's message about the futility of trying to control everything in our lives.

While some may view the Everything Bagel as a mere pun or MacGuffin, it is a powerful tool for filmmakers to convey their ideas about the human experience. The bagel's symbolism allows the audience to better understand the film's plot and themes and invites them to reflect on their lives and the value of letting go of the need to control everything.

Exploring the physics of bagel

The physics of bagel, a fascinating topic explored in Everything Everywhere All at Once (Image via A24)

Beyond its reputation as a delicious breakfast item, the bagel holds a surprising connection to theoretical physics.

The concept of a "Bagel with Everything on it" raises the question of what would happen if all the matter in the universe was compacted into a single object - a theoretical concept known as singularity. Interestingly, a bagel compressed to its Schwarzschild radius could become a black hole.

While a bagel-sized black hole wouldn't have the same destructive capabilities as a cosmic black hole, it would undoubtedly have a gravitational pull that could impact nearby objects. This raises intriguing questions about the interplay between food, physics, and the mysteries of the universe.

Final thoughts

A thought-provoking symbol that lingers long after the film's credits have rolled (Image via A24)

The Everything Bagel in Everything Everywhere All at Once is more than just a simple breakfast food; it embodies the film's multi-layered themes, which delve into the intricacies of the universe and the connections between all things.

The Everything Bagel is a metaphor for the world's interconnectedness, from the smallest atoms to the largest galaxies. As the curtains close on Everything Everywhere All at Once, the symbolism of the Everything Bagel lingers on, capturing the essence of the movie's multifaceted themes.

The Everything Bagel becomes more than a recurring image as the film progresses; it represents the idea that everything is connected and that every action has a ripple effect that can be felt throughout the universe.

It is a powerful reminder that we are all part of something greater than ourselves and that our actions can influence the world in ways we may not even realize. The Everything Bagel is a thought-provoking symbol encapsulating the complex themes of the Oscar-winning film.

It serves as a reminder to viewers to be mindful of their actions and to recognize the interconnectedness of all things in the world.

