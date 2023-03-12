Everything Everywhere All At Once director Daniel Kwan responds to Oscars backlash

Everything Everywhere All at Once co-director Daniel Kwan recently responded to criticism towards the film before the 2023 Oscars. The film is on the list of nominations for the upcoming awards event, and Daniel spoke to his fans and followers through a tweet on March 11. The tweet read:

"I'm probably going to take a break from social media for after tomorrow. The last thing I ask of any fans of our film is to be gracious and kind tomorrow, especially if we don't pick up awards that you might have felt we deserved."

He added that he has always praised the films that have been able to make it to the list of Oscar nominations and that he has equally appreciated the efforts needed to make such films. He added:

"No movie deserves to sweep, no matter how good it is, and I am rooting whole heartedly for my fellow nominees. Thank you for coming along with me on this wild ride, all of your support has meant the world to me. Byeeeeeee."

Daniel Kwan had a special note for all those who hated the film, and he apologized to all of them for ruining their expectations and that they are aiming to make something better in the future.

The film was the subject of criticism for alleged anti-Semitism in naming Jenny Slate's character Big Nose. The credits were changed before the film's digital release to Debbie the Dog Mom.

Daniel Kwan praised his fans' support of the film

Daniel Kwan supported his fans' support towards Everything Everywhere All at Once (Image via Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Back in December 2022, Daniel Kwan decided to respond to Twitter users who criticized the publications for not including the film at the top of their end-of-year lists. Kwan wrote on Twitter that fans' aggression will not work on online platforms and added:

"The act of ranking any piece of art is so absurd and should only be seen as an incredibly personal and subjective endeavor. This was an incredible year for movies and there is so much to celebrate, why waste your time on anger?"

Kwan further said that the end-of-year list aims to encourage people to watch these films and that a healthy industry needs a wide range of films to find its own versions of success.

He stated that he is grateful to all those who have loved the film and have made it their own. He wrote that the story and characters mean a lot to everyone, but their aggressive response on social media is a disservice. Kwan requested that people celebrate the film instead of focusing on what critics had to say and added:

"I want to see absolutely no bullies, no meanies, no b**theads acting out on behalf of our film post-Oscar announcements."

Directed by Kwan and Daniel Scheinhert, Everything Everywhere All at Once was released on March 25, 2022, and was a box office success, grossing around $107 million.

The 2023 Academy Awards will air on ABC at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. The three-hour-long award ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

