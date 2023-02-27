“Funny as hell”: Twitter reacts as SNL mocks Donald Trump’s trip to Ohio

Saturday Night Live recently made headlines after it making fun of Donald Trump's recent visit to East Palestine, Ohio on February 25. The act began with the appearance of James Austin Johnson, who said that it feels great to be in East Palestine and continued:

"To come here and see these wonderful people who have been abandoned by Biden. He's on spring break in Ukraine with his friend Zelensky in the T-shirt, very disrespectful."

Saturday Night Live - SNL @nbcsnl Former President Trump addresses residents of East Palestine, Ohio following this month’s train derailment Former President Trump addresses residents of East Palestine, Ohio following this month’s train derailment https://t.co/3VjKqe081Y

Johnson said that the problems being faced by the residents of the town were not good and that they had nothing to eat, according to a farmer. He replied by telling them not to eat dirt and that they should have the cold McDonald's along with the water and Trump ice.

As the act continued, Johnson said:

"I've heard all about your situation with the water, but I was looking at your river, and it's so shiny. I've never seen water so beautiful – beautiful rainbows and discolorations. It's wearing makeup Fenty Beauty Water by Rihanna."

Johnson also addressed Rihanna's performance at the Super Bowl 2023, saying that she was not moving much, meaning that she was pregnant. He eventually targeted Pete Buttigieg and blamed him by saying:

"This was his responsibility. Unfortunately, he was too busy being a nerd and being g*y."

Netizens react to SNL mocking Donald Trump

James Austin Johnson's recent act on SNL mocking Donald Trump went viral and netizens reacted to the same on Twitter:

Jessica Hannum @JessHann @nbcsnl The impersonation was so good, that it kind of depressed me. @nbcsnl The impersonation was so good, that it kind of depressed me.

Carolyn #iMissTaylorHawkins💛 @chipmunk4311 @nbcsnl The Background Artist on the left though! He tried so hard to not laugh @nbcsnl The Background Artist on the left though! He tried so hard to not laugh

Jack North @jacknorth



I did think it seemed to be goin on a little longer than usual, but I couldn't stop admiring the performance. And Chloe Fineman's spot was great, too. @nbcsnl It's scary how good JAJ is at this...the voice, the mannerisms, the tangents...I did think it seemed to be goin on a little longer than usual, but I couldn't stop admiring the performance. And Chloe Fineman's spot was great, too. @nbcsnl It's scary how good JAJ is at this...the voice, the mannerisms, the tangents...I did think it seemed to be goin on a little longer than usual, but I couldn't stop admiring the performance. And Chloe Fineman's spot was great, too.

Beachy Keen @LABorn100 @nbcsnl I seriously haven't laughed this hard in over 3 years. Thank you for your talent and astute observational skills. Great writing too. Wow! @nbcsnl I seriously haven't laughed this hard in over 3 years. Thank you for your talent and astute observational skills. Great writing too. Wow!

The latest episode was hosted by Woody Harrelson and he stated that it was the best script he ever received after hosting the show in 2019. Jack White appeared as a musical guest.

Colin Jost roasts Donald Trump on his visit to Ohio

Colin Jost and anchor Michael Che during Weekend Update on Saturday, February 25, 2023 (Image via Will Heath/Getty Images)

Colin Jost was another personality who became a highlight on the internet after he roasted Donald Trump on SNL for his visit to East Palestine, Ohio, which has been badly affected by a disaster along with President Joe Biden and former President Rudy Giuliani.

The segment began with Giuliani's picture appearing alongside Jost and he said that Trump went to the train derailment site in East Palestine because he wanted to look better by standing near the spot.

Jost continued:

"The train that derailed was carrying highly toxic vinyl chloride, which I think is something Trump recommended as a cure for Covid."

Jost slammed Giuliani for giving out his water to everyone and addressed the Trump administration's rollback of rail safety regulations. He asked if he will meet the migrant children who are in cages because of him and offer them a gift card for Dave & Buster's.

