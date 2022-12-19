“I call ‘em nifties": SNL cold open parodies Donald Trump digital trading cards

Donald Trump disclosed the official launch of his digital trading cards two days ago on December 16. The same was imitated in a recent episode of Saturday Night Live by James Austin Johnson. Co-anchor Colin Jost also took a chance towards the end and according to him, the launch of NFTs after the crash of the market was laughable.

Johnson started the act by using a phrase from Trump’s video and continued by saying that he was officially launching the cards. However, he called them "nifties" instead of NFTs, which is the name used in the original video. He further said that the cards are a way of committing fraud since they are available at an affordable price and are accessible in online and offline mode.

He continued:

“You get me as a cowboy, or me melting Biden’s ice cream with my big laser eyes.”

Johnson recreated a few moments from some popular movies to continue making fun of the cards and introduced Trump's third child, Donald Trump Jr., and his fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, who helped to promote the cards.

Towards the conclusion of the act, Johnson wished Merry Christmas to everyone and said that the festival is necessary for Christians and Jews.

Donald Trump launches his digital trading cards called NFT

Donald Trump recently disclosed the launch of his digital trading cards at a price of $99 for each. The social media post announcing the same featured him in a red superhero costume.

It also included a video wherein the former President was seen standing with his Trump Tower in the background. He then used lasers to open his suit and reveal himself in the form of a superhero. He claimed in the video that he is possibly the best President of America, calling himself better than others who have served the position in the past.

Crypto Tea @CryptoTea_ Donald Trump just dropped an nft collection



Yes it’s real 🤣



Donald Trump just dropped an nft collectionYes it’s real 🤣https://t.co/Js4tkfCN6w

Donald Trump’s cards featured him in different outfits like cowboy dusters and astronaut suits. The developers are also bringing a chance to win the best opportunities, including exclusive access to a zoom call with Trump alongside a golf game, a meeting or dinner in Miami, or enjoying a cocktail at Mar-a-Lago.

The website where people can purchase the cards stated that the profits from the sale would not be donated to NFT INT LLC. The cards were reportedly sold out within a few hours.

Trump disclosed in a tweet in 2019 that he is not a fan of Bitcoin or any cryptocurrency. He also referred to the former as a scam last year, calling it a competition against the dollar.

When Trump's digital trading cards started selling, people reportedly slammed the checkout process, which according to them was difficult, claiming that the NFTs were transferred from the customer’s wallet to another wallet not owned by the buyer.

