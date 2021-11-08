Who is Ingo Rademacher? All about 'General Hospital' star fired over transphobic tweet

Actor Ingo Rademacher has been fired from the General Hospital following his appearance as Jasper Jacks for 25 years. The news was confirmed by actress Nancy Lee Grahn on Twitter.

Grahn’s latest tweet mentioned that Rademacher is no longer a part of the cast since transphobia and misgendering are not acceptable anywhere. She said she stands with her co-star and the trans community.

Nancy Lee Grahn @NancyLeeGrahn Cassandra James @cassandrajames_ I am aware of a transphobic post shared by a fellow General Hospital actor. Shame on you. You have some serious unlearning and education to do. I feel deeply disappointed that such a public display of ignorance could come from our GH family. I am aware of a transphobic post shared by a fellow General Hospital actor. Shame on you. You have some serious unlearning and education to do. I feel deeply disappointed that such a public display of ignorance could come from our GH family. The fellow actor, #IngoRademacher , is mercifully no longer a part of the #gh cast. Transphobia & misgendering are disgusting & should be unacceptable in any industry, including soaps/acting. I stand with my costar, @cassandrajames_ , & the trans community. twitter.com/cassandrajames… The fellow actor, #IngoRademacher, is mercifully no longer a part of the #gh cast. Transphobia & misgendering are disgusting & should be unacceptable in any industry, including soaps/acting. I stand with my costar, @cassandrajames_, & the trans community. twitter.com/cassandrajames…

Rademacher had reposted a post related to four-star admiral General Rachel Levine and called her a dude. Levine is transgender and applauded for her achievements.

Cassandra James, who plays the role of a doctor on the show, previously tweeted that she is aware of the transphobic post shared by Rademacher. She said he has some "serious unlearning and education" to do and is unhappy that this has been done by someone who is part of General Hospital.

Ingo Rademacher was already in the news for the wrong reasons after sharing anti-vax material and abusing his fans following the news of his firing. His Instagram account is also full of right-wing content and he may find the going tough after his most recent comments. Rademacher’s character in General Hospital will certainly die soon and it will be permanent.

Life, career, and everything else about Ingo Rademacher

Born on April 22, 1971, Ingo Rademacher is a 50-year-old television actor and is mostly known for his appearance as Jasper “Jax” Jacks on the popular soap opera General Hospital. He played the role of Officer Sacks in Alex Cross in 2012 and bagged fifth position in Dancing with the Stars Season 16.

Ingo Rademacher was raised in Iserlohn, in what was then West Germany. His family had shifted to Australia when he turned 10. He pursued modeling after dropping out of the University of Queensland and started acting shortly after.

Ingo Rademacher as Jasper "Jax" Jacks in General Hospital (Image via Getty Images)

He grabbed his first role as surfer Sean Hayden in the soap opera Paradise Beach. The show was later canceled and he shifted to Los Angeles in 1994. He was cast in General Hospital after producer Wendy Richie saw his audition tape for soap opera The City.

Ingo Rademacher then joined the cast of The Bold and the Beautiful in 2017 and played the role of Thorne Forrester. He decided not to reprise his role the following year and made a comeback to General Hospital in 2019.

Rademacher first dated actress Rebecca Herbst in 1990 and welcomed a son with his girlfriend Ehiku in 2008. They tied the knot in 2009 and welcomed another son in 2012. The pair are the owners of an activewear store called Mahiku in Hawaii and in February of this year, the couple announced that they were expecting their third child.

