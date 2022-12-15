"Malignant Man": Donald Trump superhero costume video trolled online amid 'major announcement' teaser

On Wednesday, December 14, former US President Donald Trump released a strange superhero-themed video teasing that on December 15, there will be a “MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT.”

The 15-second clip starts with 76-year-old Trump asserting to the viewers about America’s need for a superhero. The screen then changes to an animation of the former president appearing as a superhero himself, with his business suit tearing open to reveal his chiseled superhero bodysuit with a highlighted T logo.

ALX 🇺🇸 @alx BREAKING: Donald Trump teases “Special Announcement” tomorrow on Truth Social BREAKING: Donald Trump teases “Special Announcement” tomorrow on Truth Social https://t.co/iPH85ZA4KQ

He also added laser beams being emitted from his eyes. In the background, there’s Trump Tower, with the former president in front of it, posing like Superman. Moreover, the grand background score that is typical of superhero movies such as Avengers blared throughout the span of the short teaser.

The video has been reshared on Twitter, with several netizens mocking Donald Trump. One user asked what an appropriate superhero name for him would be, which was followed by their sarcastic answer, "Malignant Man."

Duty To Warn 🔉 @duty2warn Saying "America needs a Superhero," Trump says he will make a major announcement tomorrow. It's in ALL CAPS so either it's a MAJOR announcement, or he's yelling it.

What would be the right superhero name for him?

We'll start: Malignant Man Saying "America needs a Superhero," Trump says he will make a major announcement tomorrow. It's in ALL CAPS so either it's a MAJOR announcement, or he's yelling it. What would be the right superhero name for him? We'll start: Malignant Man

The Belarusian media outlet NEXTA also shared the video and wrote:

"Trump posted a strange video in which he promised to make an important announcement on Thursday. The former US president no longer knows how to draw attention to his 'modest persona'."

Speculations rise about Trump's 'Major announcement' following updates on his campaign rally

The Trump Tower shown in the video is one of his three properties that was searched by a contractor hired by his legal team to find additional government material. The search was part of an investigation by the Justice Department where they seized a trove of Trump's classified documents from Mar-a-Lago.

Since announcing that he will run for the 2024 presidential nomination last month, the former president hasn’t held a campaign rally yet. After the video came out on Truth Social, people were speculating that maybe his announcement had something to do with his plans to pitch to the voters.

The former president is losing the number on the Wall Street Journal poll where he is competing against Florida governor Ron DeSantis for the 2024 elections. Moreover, 52% of the primary voters favored the latter over Trump, while he’s only backed by 38%.

Chip Drewry @ChipDrewry



DeSantis holds a 14-point lead over Another poll on Wednesday showed Florida Governor #RonDeSantis is cementing his position as frontrunner in the hypothetical race for the Republican nomination in the 2024 race.DeSantis holds a 14-point lead over #Trump according to a Wall Street Journal #poll Another poll on Wednesday showed Florida Governor #RonDeSantis is cementing his position as frontrunner in the hypothetical race for the Republican nomination in the 2024 race.DeSantis holds a 14-point lead over #Trump according to a Wall Street Journal #poll. https://t.co/Bx8vIScpz8

The announcement of Donald Trump’s third consecutive campaign for the presidential nomination has been overshadowed by a string of controversies that the former president brought upon himself. The media buzz that emerged during his first candidacy back in 2015 and 2016 has so far been latent this year.

This is not the first time the former president has borrowed from pop culture sensations to promote his agenda. In November 2018, he tweeted a meme inspired by Game of Thrones, where he teased sanctions on Iran. Then in 2019, he retweeted a fan-made video with the background score of Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises and aimed it at his celebrity detractors.

Tom Joseph @TomJChicago Trump just did a video touting a major announcement tmrw saying "America needs a superhero." It has cartoon of himself in a spandex superhero T outfit. His brain is completely shot so whatever it is will be insanely juvenile & stupid like him offering to be Speaker of the House Trump just did a video touting a major announcement tmrw saying "America needs a superhero." It has cartoon of himself in a spandex superhero T outfit. His brain is completely shot so whatever it is will be insanely juvenile & stupid like him offering to be Speaker of the House

Andy Ostroy @AndyOstroy #Trump looks absolutely bonkers in this laughably delusional post. Worse are the brainwashed fools who belong to this batshit-crazy cult who see this bloated old fat dude as a superhero... .#Trump looks absolutely bonkers in this laughably delusional post. Worse are the brainwashed fools who belong to this batshit-crazy cult who see this bloated old fat dude as a superhero... https://t.co/1cCf4MSKCA

Scott Dworkin @funder Here’s my major announcement:



Arrest Trump. Here’s my major announcement:Arrest Trump.

Mayo 🌻 @MayoIsSpicyy It would be perfect if Jack Smith made a major announcement tomorrow indicting Donald Trump. It would be perfect if Jack Smith made a major announcement tomorrow indicting Donald Trump.

Mike Sington @MikeSington Donald Trump making a “major announcement” tomorrow. Unless it’s “I’m guilty, and turning myself in”, no one cares. Donald Trump making a “major announcement” tomorrow. Unless it’s “I’m guilty, and turning myself in”, no one cares. https://t.co/dJvyh1X4xV

Mike Srsic @mikesrsic

After eating a Cheeto, which had accidentally been made radioactive, Trump's DNA was changed. This turned his skin orange and gave him super powers, like being able to declassify documents with his mind. @AndyOstroy Sounds like he's going to reveal his origin story:After eating a Cheeto, which had accidentally been made radioactive, Trump's DNA was changed. This turned his skin orange and gave him super powers, like being able to declassify documents with his mind. @AndyOstroy Sounds like he's going to reveal his origin story:After eating a Cheeto, which had accidentally been made radioactive, Trump's DNA was changed. This turned his skin orange and gave him super powers, like being able to declassify documents with his mind.

Twitteratis are trolling the former president for his laughable video. One user called him delusional for thinking of himself as a superhero who will save America. In addition, they mocked Trump’s brainwashed blind followers who are deluded to see him as a superhero. Another person said whatever his announcement will be, it would be ridiculous, like his wish to be the House Speaker.

However, the guessing game is still on as everyone waits for the man of the moment to finally make the announcement today.

Poll : 0 votes