Who is Christina Bobb? Trump lawyer faces scrutiny amid Mar-a-Lago document investigation

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) released documents on Tuesday, August 30, implicating former US President Donald Trump's lawyer, Christina Bobb, in potentially concealing sensitive documents.

Following the “January 6 Capitol Attack” events of 2021, Trump took a trip to his Mar-a-Lago, Florida residence. The trip was right ahead of current US President Joe Biden’s inauguration. Following the trip, several classified and sensitive documents from Trump’s administration went missing. These were later recovered by the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) from the Mar-a-Lago residence.

However, as per the recent revelation from the US Department of Justice’s new court filings, Trump’s lawyer Bobb may have falsely stated that all the documents from the Mar-a-Lago property had been returned to the authorities.

What is known about Donald Trump’s attorney Christina Bobb?

Christina Bobb is best known for her association with the right-oriented One America News Network (OAN) as an anchor before being Donald Trump's lawyer. Later, she became one of the six attorneys for Trump to have been subpoenaed by the House select committee's investigation into Trump's involvement in allegedly inciting the January 6 US Capitol attack. Bobb joined Trump's legal team in November 2020.

However, prior to her representing Trump as his attorney, Christina Bobb served in the United States Marine Corps as a Judge Advocate. Following this, she joined the US Department of Homeland Security.

What is Christina Bobb being accused of?

Laura Ingraham @IngrahamAngle Trump lawyer Christina Bobb: There was nothing there Trump lawyer Christina Bobb: There was nothing there https://t.co/CzBs02E86h

As per the recent 36-page document, the United States District Court (West Palm Beach, Florida Division), the government investigation found that:

“classified documents remained at the Premises, notwithstanding the sworn certification made to the government on June 3. In particular, the government developed evidence that a search limited to the Storage Room would not have uncovered all the classified documents at the Premises. The government also developed evidence that government records were likely concealed and removed from the Storage Room and that efforts were likely taken to obstruct the government’s investigation.”

On June 3, she signed a statement claiming that all classified documents in Trump's possession had already been turned over to authorities. However, this has been refuted by the Justice Department, which claims that Bobb's testimony may not have been accurate.

They further stated:

“The former president’s counsel explicitly prohibited government personnel from opening or looking inside any of the boxes that remained in the storage room, giving no opportunity for the government to confirm that no documents with classification markings remained.”

Amid the controversy, it remains to be seen what legal repercussions Christina Bobb and Evan Corcoran, another lawyer for Donald Trump, will face over their alleged obstruction of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago document investigation during DOJ’s search.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora