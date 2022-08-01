What Is Paxlovid Covid Rebound? Meaning Explained As US President Joe Biden Tests Positive Second Time In A Month

President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid again this weekend after recently testing negative for several days in a row. As per the physician to the president, Kevin O’Connor, the president has contracted Paxlovid Covid Rebound, which is an occurrence that has been reported in a number of patients treated for the virus with the drug Paxlovid.

Although he is showing no symptoms, the president is still advised to isolate himself for the protection of himself and the people around him.

What is Paxlovid Covid Rebound? Details explode as President Joe Biden tests positive for Covid again

The physician to the president, Dr. O'Connor, issued a statement where he mentioned that there is a potential so-called “rebound” COVID positivity in some people who are treated with Paxlovid, which increases the rate of Paxlovid Covid Rebound. This simply means that patients who are using this drug are contracting the virus again.

After testing negative on Tuesday evening, Wednesday morning, Thursday morning and Friday morning, the President tested positive late Saturday morning with antigen testing. This represents the “rebound” positivity.

Rep. Mary Miller @RepMaryMiller Biden received 4 SHOTS of the vax (2 doses 2 boosters) and still became so sick he needed 30 PILLS of Emergency Use Paxlovid and now has something called "Rebound?" WHY ARE WE FIRING HEALTHY SOLDIERS OVER THIS VACCINE? Biden received 4 SHOTS of the vax (2 doses 2 boosters) and still became so sick he needed 30 PILLS of Emergency Use Paxlovid and now has something called "Rebound?" WHY ARE WE FIRING HEALTHY SOLDIERS OVER THIS VACCINE?

Explaining the signs and symptoms, the official notice by the physician of the white house states:

“The President has experienced no re-emergence of symptoms and continues to feel quite well. This being the case, there is no reason to reinitiate treatment at this time, but we will obviously continue close observation.”

Stating how President Joe Biden will continue to isolate and follow all procedures, the physician also guarantees that he will keep the general public informed on a regular basis.

Joe Biden tests positive twice even after being fully vaccinated

Biden, the oldest president in American history, tested positive twice in a month, which can be a matter of concern, considering his age. As per reports of the White House, Joe Biden has been double-vaccinated and twice boosted. The notice also suggests that his symptoms were mild from the beginning.

Dr. Avi Dascalu, MD, PhD @AviDascalu 1. Fauci had a "rare" rebound after Paxlovid and retested positive.

2. Biden had a "rare" rebound after Paxlovid and retested positive.

What a coincidence. Rebound is claimed at 1%, with a new risk factor identified: high level civil servant. 1. Fauci had a "rare" rebound after Paxlovid and retested positive.2. Biden had a "rare" rebound after Paxlovid and retested positive.What a coincidence. Rebound is claimed at 1%, with a new risk factor identified: high level civil servant. https://t.co/wikanZh1pJ

Earlier this month, O’Connor, the physician to the president, began treating Biden with Paxlovid, and after five days of isolation, he was fit and fine as he had tested negative. Sharing the updates with the world, O’Connor informed how the symptoms of the fever were improving steadily, and soon announced how the president was fever-free and virus-free.

Moreover, during the time President Joe Biden did not test positive, he wore a “well-fitting” mask at all times when he was surrounded by people. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also said during a briefing that the president was in compliance with CDC guidelines because he was more than six feet away from others and continued to wear a mask for safety.

Jeremy Faust MD MS (ER physician) @jeremyfaust



Pfizer reported around 1% rebound rate in its trial.



It's clearly higher.



As the crowdsource anticipated... Jeremy Faust MD MS (ER physician) @jeremyfaust Paxlovid has a major benefit in the unvaccinated with risk factors for severe disease and probably some (likely much smaller) benefit in older vaccinated people with risk factors.



But it can cause rebound.



Rebound rate unknown.



What do YOU think Biden’s chances of rebound are? Paxlovid has a major benefit in the unvaccinated with risk factors for severe disease and probably some (likely much smaller) benefit in older vaccinated people with risk factors.But it can cause rebound.Rebound rate unknown.What do YOU think Biden’s chances of rebound are? Biden has Paxlovid rebound.Pfizer reported around 1% rebound rate in its trial.It's clearly higher.As the crowdsource anticipated... twitter.com/jeremyfaust/st… Biden has Paxlovid rebound.Pfizer reported around 1% rebound rate in its trial.It's clearly higher.As the crowdsource anticipated... twitter.com/jeremyfaust/st…

Since the rebound is occurring due to the drug Paxlovid, the CDC has also issued a health advisory about the recurrence of symptoms due to this drug. They also suggested that there is currently no evidence that the second round of Paxlovid is necessary for these symptoms to be resolved.

However, physicians from all over the country are still prescribing this drug and the second round of it out of caution.

