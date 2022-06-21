Who was Danielle Hampson? Tributes pour in as X-Factor star Tom Mann's fiancée dies on wedding day

Former X-Factor contestant Tom Mann was recently struck by tragedy as his fiancée Danielle Hampson passed away on Saturday, June 18, the day they were supposed to exchange wedding vows. Mann revealed the news on Instagram with an emotional post that included a picture of Danielle and their son Bowie. The caption read:

"My darling Dani – my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life – passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, 18th June. On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak. I feel like I have cried an ocean."

He lamented that they never got to say their vows and dance together, but affirmed that she was 'the best thing' to have happened to him. He also talked about how he would do everything in his power to raise their son Bowie the way they had envisioned. In conclusion, Mann said:

"My darling Dani, the brightest light in any room, my world is nothing but darkness without you. I will miss you forever."

Everything known about Tom Mann's deceased fiancée Danielle Hampson

Danielle Hampson was a PR executive at Knowles Communications (Image via danihampson/Instagram)

Danielle Hampson was a PR executive at Knowles Communications. She was also a professional dancer, and had participated in Harry Styles' music video for Treat People With Kindness. She wrote at the time:

"To all the dancers I got to share these days with, unknowingly my last as a dancer. You are the sparkle this world needs & I hope you get to shine again very soon."

Danielle began dating Mann in 2015 and they got engaged in 2019. She announced her pregnancy in June 2021.

Hampson was just 34 years old at the time of her death, the cause of which has not been revealed by Mann yet. Further details about her family, career, and educational background remain unavailable for now.

She is currently trending online following Mann's heartbreaking tribute on Instagram. He later shared a quote on his Instagram Story that was posted by Hampson in January 2019.

Mann's Instagram post was flooded with comments, with popular figures in the entertainment industry like Lewis Capaldi, Mimi Webb, Tom Grennan, SG Lewis, Luke Dumont, and Gabrielle Aplin also expressing their condolences.

About Tom Mann

Born on November 3, 1993, Tom Mann is a singer-songwriter who gained recognition for his appearance on The X Factor in 2014. Despite auditioning as a solo artist, he was included in the group Stereo Kicks which then went on to reach the finale. The band remained active for a year after that but separated since they could not find a record deal.

Tom Mann has since written songs for various acts. He had recorded two EPs, Decisions and The World Goes Around, even before participating in The X Factor.

