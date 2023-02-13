What color was the Gatorade in the Super Bowl this year? Andy Reid photo goes viral

Super Bowl LVII witnessed the match between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles ending with Andy Reid, head coach of the former team, covered in purple Gatorade. Although the moment was not featured on the television broadcast, a photo of Reid being doused in the purple drink went viral.

The long-standing tradition of the game demands that the winning team's coach be given a Gatorade shower as part of the victory celebrations. While fans enjoyed the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, it was the purple Gatorade that received the most attention during this year's Super Bowl.

Betting on the color was declared legal four years ago, and the tradition became a topic of discussion for both NFL and sports fans.

Gatorade pour: Where and how did it begin?

Gatorade Pour has a long history of being a part of the Super Bowl for around 35 years. As per reports, the tradition began in the mid-1980s with the New York Giants. The practice reportedly gained national prominence during the 1986 NFL season, when head coach Bill Parcells was drenched 17 times throughout the regular season and playoffs until the team's Super Bowl XXI victory.

Every year, while the Super Bowl is being organized, people start to discuss the color of the drink that will be dumped on the winner.

The color has gone through several changes in the last few years (Image via Timothy A. Carly/Getty Images)

This year's color was chosen through an online poll, and purple emerged as the winner at 1600 odds. However, since the moment was not broadcast on television, the public searched for it on social media, resulting in “gatorade color” trending on Twitter.

The pour is the one thing that fans look forward to every year. Blue has been frequently used in the last few years, and orange was used for the Super Bowl 54 champion Kansas City Chiefs. Yellow and green were used during the Eagles' victory in Super Bowl 52. Orange has been used five times in the last 22 years.

According to BetMGM odds, orange remains one of the favorites, while blue was used four times. Clear water was used four other times as well, while four matches witnessed no bath using the drink.

