Whose record did Beyoncé break? Internet erupts as singer officially becomes most awarded artist in Grammys history

Beyoncé has managed to break the record of legendary musician Georg Solti for the most wins at the Grammy awards.

The singer won the award in four categories that included Best Dance/Electronic Album, Best Dance/Electronic Recording, Best Traditional R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song. She now holds a record of 32 Grammys and has taken over the record set by Solti, who was a recipient of 31 Grammys.

Apart from winning 31 Grammys, Solti was also nominated 74 times. He gained recognition for being nominated in the category of Best Choral Performance and Best Classical Album at the 41st Grammy Awards held in 1999.

chart data @chartdata Beyoncé breaks the all-time record for most wins in #GRAMMYs history (32). Beyoncé breaks the all-time record for most wins in #GRAMMYs history (32).

Also known as Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, she has been nominated in the categories of Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance, and Best Song Written for Social Media. The majority of the nominations have been for her album, Renaissance, which was released on July 29, 2022.

Following her victory, she gave a speech where she expressed her gratitude towards her parents, husband, and three children alongside the queer community who loved her latest album. Beyoncé stated:

"I'm trying not to be too emotional and I'm trying to just receive this night. I want to thank God for protecting me. … I'd like to thank my uncle Johnny, who's not here, but he's here in spirit."

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards are currently ongoing at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Check out this link for the list of winners.

Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour is scheduled to begin on May 10, 2023

Beyoncé has a tour in her lineup, which is the Renaissance World Tour. It is being organized in support of her latest album, Renaissance, which has received positive feedback.

The event will start at Stockholm-based Friends Arena on May 10, 2023, and the 41-year-old officially made the tour announcement on her Instagram page earlier this month. The concerts are scheduled to be held at various locations including Brussels, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Sunderland, London, Barcelona, and more.

Beyoncé's latest album Renaissance has received decent feedback (Image via Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Beyoncé is aiming to offer some help to the underserved communities active in the places where the shows will be held.

The pre-sale of tickets for O2 customers started on February 2, 2023, and Live Nation organized a pre-sale the following day which witnessed more than 400,000 people waiting in queue for their tickers.

Renaissance was released by Parkwood Entertainment and Columbia Records on July 29, 2022. Two of the singles from the album, Break My Soul and Cuff It, received a positive response from critics, with the former reaching first position followed by the latter in the 10th position on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Renaissance has been ranked as one of the best albums of 2022 by different publications like The Guardian, The Hollywood Reporter, The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Vulture, and more.

Poll : 0 votes