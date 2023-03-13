Everything Everywhere All At Once fans get emotional as director Daniel Kwan pays tribute to film with his Oscar suit

Everything Everywhere All At Once, unsurprisingly, dominated the Oscars 2023 as it went on to win multiple awards, including Best Director, Best Picture, Best Actress, and many more. The movie was among the frontrunners to win quite a few awards as it had received widespread critical acclaim for its distinctive visual style, performances, and ambition, among other things.

One of the most memorable moments from the event was director Daniel Kwan wearing an Oscar suit that paid tribute to the film. His suit had the word ''Punk'' written across it, similar to what Michelle Yeoh's character Evelyn wore in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

One fan mentioned that the director wearing the suit made them cry.

Max 🥰 @MaxMaaxMaaax I JUST NOTICED DANIEL KWAN'S OSCAR SUIT AND NOW IM CRYING I JUST NOTICED DANIEL KWAN'S OSCAR SUIT AND NOW IM CRYING https://t.co/1TsjRuMYkL

Everything Everywhere All At Once director dedicates award to all the "mommies of the world"

Several fans took to Twitter to talk about Daniel Kwan's unique way of paying tribute to his Oscar-winning film, Everything Everywhere All At Once. Many seemed to have loved the suit, and some fans even got emotional.

Check out some of the reactions on Twitter:

PhD student Literally Rad @bdecs77 Daniel Kwan is wearing the coolest suit I have ever seen Daniel Kwan is wearing the coolest suit I have ever seen

miss 20 something @mariellenavaa just realized daniel kwan’s suit jacket is the sweater that michelle wore in the movie 🥹🥹🥹 just realized daniel kwan’s suit jacket is the sweater that michelle wore in the movie 🥹🥹🥹

Flo @ohfloy Daniel Kwan wearing a suit jacket version of the Punk sweater is beautiful. Daniel Kwan wearing a suit jacket version of the Punk sweater is beautiful. https://t.co/COrWjJqLUU

Lane 💌 @delicatelibra Daniel kwan wearing the punk print on the back of his suit 🥹 evelyn wang you will always be famous #Oscars95 Daniel kwan wearing the punk print on the back of his suit 🥹 evelyn wang you will always be famous #Oscars95

mandy patinkin fan @sail0rhalley Ummmmmm Daniel Kwan’s suit jacket being a tribute to Evelyn’s red punk sweater ??? Pls!!! Ummmmmm Daniel Kwan’s suit jacket being a tribute to Evelyn’s red punk sweater ??? Pls!!! 😭😭

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert were greeted with loud cheers as they arrived on stage to receive the Oscar for Best Director. In a moving acceptance speech, Scheinert said:

''This one is dedicated to the mommies of the world, to our moms, specifically my mom and dad, thank you for not squashing my creativity when I was making really disturbing horror films or really perverted comedy films or dressing in drag as a kid, which is a threat to nobody!''

Daniel Kwan then went on to state:

''I know every director agrees with me when I say a director is nothing without their incredible cast and crew. This is my family and friends. If our movie has greatness and genius it's only because they have greatness and genius flowing through their hearts and souls and minds. They gave that precious gift to our film.''

He concluded his speech by saying:

''There is greatness in every single person, it doesn't matter who they are. You have a genius waiting to erupt, you just need to find the right people to unlock that. Thank you to everyone who has unlocked my genius.''

A quick look at Everything Everywhere All At Once plot and cast

The movie tells the story of an immigrant woman whose life takes a radically different turn as she learns about several versions of herself in a parallel universe amidst an IRS inspection.

Here's the film's official synopsis, according to A24:

''Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as Daniels, the film is a hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted Chinese American woman (Michelle Yeoh) who can't seem to finish her taxes.''

The film features Michelle Yeoh, who won an Oscar for her performance, in the lead role. Other supporting cast members include Jamie Lee Curtis, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, and many more.

