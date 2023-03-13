"Someone check on Don Lemon": Internet erupts as Michelle Yeoh delivers savage dig during Oscars acceptance speech 

To no surprise, Michelle Yeoh rightfully won an Oscar for best actress in a leading role for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once. The 60 year old is the first self-identified Asian actress to win the prestigious award. During her acceptance speech, Yeoh seemingly threw shade at Don Lemon, which left netizens thrilled.

The Crazy Rich Asians actress received a lengthy standing ovation as she walked to the podium to accept her award. During her speech, the Malaysian-born said:

“For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is the beacon of hope and possibilities... and dreams do come true. And ladies, don't let anyone ever tell you you are past your prime.”

It seems as if Michelle Yeoh was referring to CNN host Don Lemon’s dig at Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina. Lemon claimed that Haley should not be critical of other politicians’ ages due to her own. He said on-air:

“This whole talk about age makes me uncomfortable, I think it’s the wrong road to go down. She says people, you know, politicians or something are not in their prime. Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime, sorry. A woman is considered to be in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s.”

Several netizens applauded Michelle Yeoh’s classy dig at Don Lemon. During her speech, she also called her mother, who she dedicated the award to, a “superhero.” She went on to thank the cast and crew of the applauded movie.

Netizens react to Michelle Yeoh’s Oscars win

Internet users were thrilled to see the worthy actress deserve an Oscar. Many flooded the internet with congratulatory messages and expressed joy. A few comments online read:

Elizabeth @lizinlavida Michelle Yeoh putting @donlemon on blast in her Oscar speech and I am HERE FOR IT! Michelle Yeoh putting @donlemon on blast in her Oscar speech and I am HERE FOR IT!

Briahna Joy Gray @briebriejoy Michelle Yeoh coming for Don Lemon was not on my #Oscar bingo card Michelle Yeoh coming for Don Lemon was not on my #Oscar bingo card 😂

SpringForward @CommonNotMiddle @SpencerAlthouse I loved Michelle Yeoh’s comment that no woman should ever let a man tell her she’s past her prime. Take that Don Lemon! @SpencerAlthouse I loved Michelle Yeoh’s comment that no woman should ever let a man tell her she’s past her prime. Take that Don Lemon!

Lauren Conlin @conlin_lauren Omg Michelle Yeoh just took a shot at @donlemon in her acceptance speech Omg Michelle Yeoh just took a shot at @donlemon in her acceptance speech😂😂😂

Adrian Kwong @adriankwong_ Michelle Yeoh just told Don Lemon that she and other ladies are not over her Prime. Without mentioning Don Lemon. The Best part of the #Oscars Michelle Yeoh just told Don Lemon that she and other ladies are not over her Prime. Without mentioning Don Lemon. The Best part of the #Oscars .

nat @wilsondvds MICHELLE YEOH AND BRENDAN FRASER WINNING BACK TO BACK MICHELLE YEOH AND BRENDAN FRASER WINNING BACK TO BACK https://t.co/R4FwWAX3RM

Joey Nolfi @joeynolfi Halle Berry's face as she welcomes Michelle Yeoh to stand beside her, 21 years after she made history at the Oscars 🥲 I'm a wreck. Halle Berry's face as she welcomes Michelle Yeoh to stand beside her, 21 years after she made history at the Oscars 🥲 I'm a wreck. https://t.co/byiOav6aMz

Jimmy Ramos @jimmylegends34 go Michelle Yeoh you are a legend but not just but you're a unstoppable actress legend I meant to say congrats @DEADLINE Woohoogo Michelle Yeoh you are a legend but not just but you're a unstoppable actress legend I meant to say congrats @DEADLINE Woohoo 🙌👍👏👏⚡❤️💯 go Michelle Yeoh you are a legend but not just but you're a unstoppable actress legend I meant to say congrats 👍👏👏 https://t.co/5uSBBAC38q

The Oscar is not the first award Yeoh has received for her work in the movie Everything Everywhere All at Once. She bagged other accolades including a Golden Globe, a SAG Award, an Independent Spirit Award and a nomination for a Critics’ Choice Award and a BAFTA Award as well.

Michelle Yeoh is the first self-identifying Asian actress to win an Academy Award. In the past, two-time Oscar winner Vivien Leigh chose to identify as white and hide her Asian ancestry. Cher, Salma Hayek and Natalia Portman, who also have Western Asian ancestry did not identify as Asian when winning Oscars.

