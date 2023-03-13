Who took home the Oscar for Best Actor Female this year? 

Everyone's watching the 95th Oscars tonight to see if the genre-defying Everything Everywhere All at Once will complete its sweep of significant industry honors with its 11 nominations, furthering the already extended list of accolades.

One of the most highly-recognized and awaited categories tonight is Best Actor Female, and the world's curious to find out who's going to bag the trophy this year.

While nominees for the category included Ana de Armas for Blonde, Cate Blanchett for Tár, Andrea Riseborough for To Leslie, Michelle Williams for The Fabelmans, Malaysian actor Michelle Yeoh took home the coveted award for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Best Actor Female nominees at the 95th Oscars

Ana de Armas for her role as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde

Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas received her first ever Oscar nomination this year with her pivotal performance as Marilyn Monroe in the biopic Blonde, which is based on the life and career of the late cultural icon. The 34-year-old actress has become a significant part of the industry with major portrayals in movies such as Knives Out and No Time To Die.

Armas, who became the first Cuban-origin actress to ever receive an Oscar nomination in a leading role, previously bagged a SAG award earlier this year for the same role.

Cate Blanchett for her role as Lydia Tár in Tár

Two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett was on the run for a third win this year with a nomination for her performance in Todd Field's Tár.

Blanchett portrays Lydia Tár, a brilliant music conductor and psychopath, whose life unravels as she starts to lose control of her perception of reality and power.

Tár earned six nominations for the 95th Academy Awards, including the nod for Best Actress for Blanchett, Best Picture, Best Director, Original Screenplay, Cinematography, and Editing categories.

Andrea Riseborough for her role as Leslie in To Leslie

Andrea Riseborough, best known for her supporting roles in Birdman and Nocturnal Animals, has been one of the most talked about nominees this year for her distinctive role as Leslie in Michael Morris' To Leslie.

In the 2022 independent film, Riseborough plays a single alcoholic mother trying to get her life together.

Michelle Williams for her role as Sammy's Mother in The Fabelmans

This was Michelle Williams' fifth Oscar nomination. Unfortunately, she lost out on the opportunity to win the first Academy Award of her lengthy career, which spans both television and cinema.

The Fabelmans is a fictionalized account of Steven Spielberg's teenage years. Williams plays Mitzi Fabelman, a mother who supports her son Sammy in his desire to become a filmmaker.

Michelle Yeoh for her role as Evelyn Wang in Everything Everywhere All at Once

Michelle Yeoh received her first-ever Oscar nomination for A24's record-breaking film Everything Everywhere All At Once. The film received 11 nominations at the 95th Academy Awards and has won in multiple major categories.

Yeoh, who has previously made appearances in hits such as Crazy Rich Asians and Avatar: The Way of Water, plays the role of Evelyn Wang in Daniels' film. Evelyn is a struggling laundromat owner whose life takes a significant hit when she discovers that she must merge with parallel universe versions of herself and stop a a major evil from breaking out.

With this win at the 95th Oscars, Michelle Yeoh has become the second woman of color and the first Asian actress to win the accolade.

