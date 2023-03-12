Everything Everywhere All at Once, an absurdist comedy-drama film written, directed, and co-produced by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert aka Daniels, was a box office hit, becoming the first A24 movie to cross $100 million in global ticket sales. It also became the most award-winning film of all time, with 404 nominations and 264 awards collectively.

Reports state that the Michelle Yeoh-starrer set a significant box office milestone, and despite having only $25 million in the production budget, it grossed over $70 million domestically and over $100 million globally this year. Everything Everywhere All at Once has 11 Oscar nominations for the 95th Academy Awards, which is scheduled for this Sunday, March 12, at the historic Dolby Theatre.

Having broken multiple records and set remarkable milestones, the movie is bound to triumph at the 2023 Oscars.

A low-budget film, Everything Everywhere All At Once made a record-breaking more than $100 million globally

Since Daniels' Everything Everywhere All At Once debuted in theaters in March 2022, the multiverse adventure has made a remarkable breakthrough at the box office and has become A24's all-time highest-grossing movie.

The science fiction movie has received extremely constructive reviews and is currently nominated for multiple accolades at the 2023 Oscars. Something that's also noteworthy is the film's box office performance, which demonstrates the audience's continued desire for creative low-budget dramas.

Everything Everywhere All at Once surpassed A24's previous box office record, surpassing 2018's Hereditary with a domestic gross of $72 million, more than double its $25 million budget. The film made nearly $106 million globally.

With 158 accolades to date, it beats out Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King" which has received 101 major accolades since its release 20 years ago, according to IGN. Everything Everywhere All At Once is now the most-awarded movie in history. With 158 accolades to date, it beats out Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King" which has received 101 major accolades since its release 20 years ago, according to IGN. https://t.co/tbM7IZtXCb

Although it took several months to achieve the traditional break-even goal of earning more than double its production costs, the sci-fi drama's early performance was exceptionally impressive. The movie peaked in May 2022, nearly two months after its theatrical launch, grossing $5.3 million, bringing its domestic total to $35.2 million.

A24 previously had Adam Sandler-starrer Uncut Gems, a suspenseful drama, as its highest-grossing North American release with $50 million, and Ari Aster's Hereditary, a psychological thriller, on the international end with $79 million. Greta Gerwig's Lady Bird with $78 million worldwide and Oscar-winner Moonlight with $65 million are two other top A24 films that have performed well at the box office.

In addition to earning more than four times its $25 million budget at the international box office by the time its 11 Oscar nominations were revealed, the movie recently returned to theaters ahead of the 95th Academy Awards, which will only increase its box office profits.

More about Everything Everywhere All At Once and its Oscar 2023 nominations

Everything Everywhere All At Once, directed by the Daniels, features Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn Wang, a struggling laundromat owner facing an IRS audit. The plot twist - she learns that in order to avert a major catastrophe, she must communicate with alternate universe versions of herself. The cast also includes Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, James Hong, Jenny Slate, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Yeoh, for her role as Evelyn Wang and Ke Huy Quan as Waymond Wang, recently bagged the 2023 Golden Globe Awards in the best lead actress and best supporting actor categories. Both have been nominated for the same at the 2023 Oscars.

Meanwhile, Curtis, who plays Deirdre Beaubeirdra, and Stephanie Hsu, who plays Joy/Jobu Tupaki, are both contenders for the 2023 Oscar for best supporting actress while the Daniels are nominated for best original screenplay and best director in addition to best picture nomination for the film.

The 95th Academy Awards is slated for this Sunday, March 12, 2023.

