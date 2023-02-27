"Another unnecessary sequel": Twitter polarized as Jamie Lee Curtis teases potential new Freaky Friday sequel

Jamie Lee Curtis recently claimed that Freaky Friday 2 is "going to happen", and fans are wondering if a sequel is even necessary. The original film was released in 2003 and was a massive comedy success.

In an interview with Variety, Curtis, who played a major role in the first film, revealed that a sequel is bound to happen. She said:

"It’s going to happen. Without saying there’s anything officially happening, I’m looking at you in this moment and saying, ‘Of course it’s going to happen.’ It’s going to happen."

Curtis' words left fans divided fans, some of whom believe that the movie does not require a sequel.

Freaky Friday sequel hint causes mass hysteria on Twitter

Jamie Lee Curtis' statement has caused social media to go into a meltdown. Some people are excited about it, but most are appalled by the idea of a sequel.

They complained that this was yet another low-effort sequel to an old movie because Hollywood lacks the ability to be innovative.

Some fans even proposed funny plot theories, while one fan was sure that the film was going to be a bad Disney+ remake. They are shocked by the fact that people want to see this.

Freaky Friday came out in 2003

Directed by Mark Waters, the film is based on Mary Rodgers's 1972 novel of the same name. The film follows Tessa and Anna, a mother-daughter duo, whose bodies get switched by a mysterious and magical Chinese fortune cookie. Tess is a widowed therapist while her daughter is an aspiring teenage musician. Anna even has a younger brother named Harry.

The synopsis of the film, according to IMDb, reads:

"An overworked mother and her daughter do not get along. When they switch bodies, each is forced to adapt to the other's life for one freaky Friday."

It grossed over $160 million worldwide on a budget of only $26 million, making it a commercial success.

The film starred:

Jamie Lee Curtis as Tess Coleman

Lindsay Lohan as Anna Coleman

Harold Gould as Alan Coleman

Chad Michael Murray as Jake

Mark Harmon as Ryan

Stephen Tobolowsky as Mr. Elton Bates

Ryan Malgarini as Harry Coleman

Christina Vidal as Maddie

Haley Hudson as Peg

Rosalind Chao as Pei-Pei

Lucille Soong as Pei-Pei's mother

Julie Gonzalo as Stacey Hinkhouse

Willie Garson as Evan

Curtis' performance in the movie earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

Freaky Friday is available to stream on Disney+.

