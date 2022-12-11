Top 7 movie sequels released in 2022

Movie sequels always come with heavy expectations due to the success of the original movie. Without a shred of a doubt, 2022 has been a great year for movie sequels as a good number of highly exhilarating and gripping movie sequels were released this calendar year.

From horrors, to action-adventures, to superhero movies, to fantasy dramas, 2022 has produced some stand-out movie sequels that gained immense success and were able to meet the audience's high expectations.

Without further ado, let's jump right in and take a closer look at some of the top-rated movie sequels of 2022.

Take a closer look at 7 highly intriguing 2022 movie sequels

1) Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is one of the most engaging and exciting Marvel movie sequels to 2016's Doctor Strange, which was released on May 6, 2022, in theaters in the United States. The sequel is a part of MCU's Phase Four.

Michael Waldron served as the writer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, while the movie was directed by Sam Raimi. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular character Dr. Stephen Strange, the movie chronicles a brand new dimension of Dr. Strange within the multiverse.

The sequel received quite a lot of positive responses from viewers and critics for its exceptional visual effects and riveting acting performances by the lead cast members of the movie.

2) Jurassic World Dominion

Jurassic World Dominion, the sequel to 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, was released in theaters in the United States on June 10, 2022. This is the final movie installment in the popular trilogy, Jurassic World.

Emily Carmichael and Colin Trevorrow were screenplay writers for Jurassic World Dominion, while Colin Trevorrow served as the director of the movie. The promising lead cast list for the sequel movie includes Chris Pratt, Laura Dern, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum.

The movie received quite positive reviews from fans of the franchise due to the reunion of the original cast members of 1993's Jurassic Park and excellent cinematography.

3) Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder, the highly anticipated superhero sequel to 2017's hit Thor: Ragnarok, made its debut in U.S. theaters on July 8, 2022. This is the 29th installment in the fan-favorite MCU.

Taika Waititi and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson wrote the script for Thor: Love and Thunder, while Waititi has also served as the director of the movie. The intriguing cast list for the movie entails Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale, Jaimie Alexander, Natalie Portman and Taika Waititi, among others.

Since its release, the sequel has become a massive hit and gained immense popularity, especially among Marvel movie fans due to the movie's intriguing plotline, outstanding direction, cinematography and performances by the cast members.

4) Halloween Ends

Halloween Ends is one of the most consuming horror movie sequels to 2021's popular Slasher movie, Halloween Kills, which made its arrival in theaters in the U.S. on October 14, 2022. The movie is the 13th installment in the classic Halloween franchise.

Paul Brad Logan, David Gordon Green, Chris Bernier and Danny McBride are the writers of Halloween Ends, while the sequel Slasher movie was directed by David Gordon Green. The movie stars Andi Matichak, Jamie Lee Curtis, Will Patton, Kyle Richards, Rohan Campbell and James Jude Courtney, among others.

The movie received positive reviews from both the critics and the audience for its exhilarating storyline, nail-biting ending and impressive acting performance by the lead actors of the movie.

5) Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the much-anticipated sequel to the highly popular and beloved 2018 movie Black Panther starring Chadwick Boseman, premiered in theaters in the United States on November 11, 2022. This is the final movie of MCU's Phase Four.

Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole have served as writers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, while Coogler has also acted as the director of the sequel movie. The highly promising cast list for the MCU sequel movie includes Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Dominique Thorne and several others.

The movie became a superhit soon after its release, gaining remarkable popularity all over the world for its electrifying storyline, visual effects and arresting acting by the lead cast.

6) Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, a highly absorbing and fascinating sequel to 2018's Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, made its arrival on April 15, 2022, in theaters in the U.S. The movie is the third installment in the popular Fantastic Beasts film series.

J. K. Rowling and Steve Kloves wrote the script for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, while David Yates directed the fantasy drama sequel.

The movie received critical acclaim and worldwide popularity for the exceptional cinematography, visual effects and acting by the cast members of the movie.

7) Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick, the highly intriguing sequel movie to 1986's hit movie Top Gun, was released on May 27, 2022, in theaters in the United States. Since its release, the movie has become the highest-grossing movie of 2022.

Eric Warren Singer, Ehren Kruger and Christopher McQuarrie have served as screenplay writers for Top Gun: Maverick, while Joseph Kosinski has acted as the director of the movie. Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise reprised his titular role as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in the movie. The movie is also the highest-grossing movie of the actor's career till date.

The movie gained immense success all across the globe due to its arresting storyline, outstanding direction and performances by the lead cast of the movie.

Don't forget to watch these highly arresting and electrifying movie sequels of 2022.

