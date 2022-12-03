5 popular TV shows that ended in 2022

Like every year, 2022, also saw the end of several beloved and highly immersing TV shows. This included AMC's long-running zombie-apocalyptic series The Walking Dead and Netflix's critically acclaimed crime-drama series Ozark, among several others.

Over the years, these shows have created a fandom of their own all around the world with their storylines and performances by cast members. It is safe to say that, bidding goodbye to these shows was quite hard for the fans.

As 2022 is about to come to an end, let's dive right in and find out which of the fan-favorite shows have ended in 2022.

5 fan-favorite TV series that came to an end in 2022

1) The Expanse (Amazon Prime Video)

The Expanse is a popular science fiction series, best known for its remarkable cinematography and visual effects. It first made its debut with on December 14, 2015, exclusively on Syfy and has a total of six seasons.

Although Syfy is the series' original network, it was moved to Amazon Prime Video when the show was canceled by the network after its third season. Prime Video acquired the series and the series produced three more seasons. Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby have served as the developers for the series.

The Expanse stars Steven Strait as James Holden, Dominique Tipper as Naomi Nagata and Wes Chatham as Amos Burton, among others. The series takes place in a distant future where humans have successfully colonized the entire Solar System and are dealing with political and technological conflicts and conspiracies.

The final episode, which was episode 6 of the sixth season, made its arrival on the streaming platform Prime Video on January 14, 2022. The series is currently streaming on Prime Video.

2) Ozark (Netflix)

The crime action-drama series Ozark has been a hit since its premiere on July 21, 2017, exclusively on Netflix. The series has 4 seasons, and over the years, it has gained a total of 45 Primetime Emmy nominations with 4 wins.

Ozark is best known for its complex storyline, astounding twists and brilliant performances by the lead actors of the series. It stars Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore, while Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, have acted as the creators for the series.

Revolving around money laundering, drug cartels, rivalry and revenge, the crime drama series ended on April 29, 2022. The series is currently streaming on Netflix.

3) This is Us (NBC)

This is Us, the beloved family romantic-drama series made its arrival on the popular NBC Network on September 20, 2016. Right from its first episode, the series, created by Dan Fogelman, has become a fan-favorite.

It stars Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson and Mandy Moore as Rebecca Pearson née Malone. The series depicts the heartfelt story of three siblings, Kate, Kevin and Randall, and their parents, Rebecca and Jack Pearson.

This is Us is best known for its emotionally complicated relationships and absorbing acting performances by the cast members. The series aired its last episode on May 24, 2022.

4) Search Party (HBO Max)

Search Party, the immersing and intense dark comedy sitcom, first premiered its first two episodes on November 21, 2016, exclusively on TBS. However, just a few days before this, the first episode of the series was released online on November 17, 2016. The series later moved to HBO Max.

Charles Rogers, Sarah-Violet Bliss and Michael Showalter are the creators of the series. Search Party became a classic black comedy series, with its crude humor and shocking plotlines, and has a total of 5 seasons.

It stars Alia Shawkat as Dory Sief, John Early as Elliott Goss, John Reynolds as Drew Gardner and Meredith Hagner as Portia Davenport. According to IMDb, it is the story of four self-absorbed young people in their twenties, who get caught up in an "ominous mystery" after a former college acquaintance disappears.

The series bid the audience goodbye with season 5 on Januray 7, 2022. Search Party is currently streaming on HBO Max.

5) The Walking Dead (AMC)

The Walking Dead, AMC's post-apocalyptic horror-thriller series, is one of the longest running fantasy series. Developed by Frank Darabont, the series is best known for its stimulating nature, plotlines, and powerful acting by the lead cast.

The series has eleven seasons and it debuted exclusively on AMC Network on October 31, 2010.

It stars Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes, Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier, Lauren Cohan as Maggie Greene, and Danai Gurira as Michonne. The Walking Dead also has Josh McDermitt as Eugene Porter, Christian Serratos as Rosita Espinosa and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan. The series has become quite popular all across the globe.

The final episode of The Walking Dead, season 11, was released November 20, 2022 and with it, the series came to an end.

Even though there is quite a lot of interesting content available on streaming platforms, audiences have been impacted by the end of these popular shows. These shows, with their storylines and acting, have definitely made a place in their viewers' minds.

Poll : 0 votes