5 best shows like Willow

The highly awaited fantasy adventure show Willow will be released with the first two episodes on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, on Disney+. The upcoming series is based on the 1998 movie Willow. The series is inspired by characters created by George Lucas, known for creating the Indiana Jones and Star Wars franchises.

As per Disney+, the official synopsis for Willow reads:

"The story began with an aspiring magician from a Nelwyn village and an infant girl destined to unite the realms, who together helped destroy an evil queen and banish the forces of darkness."

It further continues:

"Now, in a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures flourish, the adventure continues, as an unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world."

Ever since the official trailer for Willow was released by Lucasfilm, it has created a lot of positive buzz among viewers who have been eagerly waiting for the fantasy series to unfold. However, several other fantasy dramas have a vibe similar to Willow, which is why here's a look at the 5 best shows that viewers can watch ahead of the upcoming Disney+ series.

The Witcher, His Dark Materials, and 3 other shows similar to Willow

1) The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Produced by Patrick McKay and J. D. Payne, the epic fantasy adventure show arrived on Amazon Prime Video on September 1, 2022. The first season of the series has a total of eight episodes. Set in Middle-earth's Second Age, the show instantly became a fan-favorite for its grand backdrop, engaging storylines, and fantastic acting by the ensemble cast.

The series chronicles the creation of the Rings of Power, the Dark Lord Sauron's epic rise to power and glory, Númenor's fall, and the last union between the world of Elves and the world of Men. Undoubtedly, the series is a perfect fit for fans who are intrigued by the premise of Willow.

Season 1 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

2) The Witcher

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich's The Witcher is a wonderful fantasy drama show that has been woven with captivating adventures. Season 1 of the series debuted on December 20, 2019, on Netflix. The second season of the series arrived two years later on December 17 on the same streaming platform.

Since its premiere, the series has become a hit among fans and has received a lot of positive responses from both critics and the audience for its complex plotlines, outstanding cinematography, and interesting character portrayals.

The series depicts the epic saga of Geralt of Rivia as he finds his way to the powerful sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg and Crown Princess Ciri of Cintra at different points in time. The saga continues as the brand-new third season is set to premiere in mid-2023.

The Witcher Season 1 and Season 2 are currently streaming on Netflix.

3) Sweet Tooth

Developed by well-known American writer and director Jim Mickle, Sweet Tooth is another immersing Netflix fantasy adventure series. The first season of the show arrived on June 4, 2021, after which it was renewed for a second season.

The fantasy series revolves around the adventures of Gus, a half-deer hybrid who goes on a quest to find his mother along with Tommy Jepperd, aka Big Man, after his father's unfortunate demise. The series has gained a lot of popularity since its premiere on Netflix for its unique storyline, brilliant acting, and mesmerizing direction and cinematography. For viewers looking forward to watching Willow, Sweet Tooth can be a perfect compensation for the time being.

Season 1 of the series is currently streaming on Netflix.

4) His Dark Materials

Based on Philip Pullman's His Dark Materials trilogy, the premiering season of this fantasy drama series was released on November 4, 2019, on HBO. Following this, the second season made its debut on November 16, 2022. The third season will arrive on HBO Max on December 5, 2022.

The series tells the fascinating story of a young orphan girl named Lyra, living at Jordan College, Oxford. The plot chronicles her journey into a parallel universe with scholars that is ruled by a political and religious body named Magisterium. The show is best known for its suspenseful and astonishing plotlines, gripping acting, and impressive direction.

Both seasons of His Dark Materials are currently streaming on HBO Max.

5) The Sandman

Inspired by Neil Gaiman, Mike Dringenberg, and Sam Kieth's popular comic book The Sandman, this fantasy drama series premiered exclusively on Netflix on August 5, 2022. The show has now been renewed for a second season.

The Sandman gained a lot of praise from both the audience and the critics for its production design, casting, costumes, visual effects, acting, and faithfulness to the source material. Chronicling the saga of Morpheus, aka Dream of the Endless, the series follows his quest to restore the disrupted order to the realm of Dreaming. The series is steeped in rich adventures and thought-provoking emotional nuances, making it a binge-worthy show for adventure genre fans.

The Sandman is currently streaming on Netflix.

Catch the premiering season of Willow this Wednesday only on Disney+.

