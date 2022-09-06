What time will The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 3 air on Prime Video? Release date and more explored

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power landed on Prime Video a week ago with two premiere episodes which set the stage for the epic saga of the Middle Earth to continue.

Set a few centuries before The Lord of the Rings trilogy, The Rings of Power follows the story of Middle Earth when the rings were first forged and Sauron was rising.

The premiere episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power were set in the aftermath of the defeat of Morgoth. While Middle Earth was hopeful for a period of peace, Galadriel believed that Sauron was planning to strike. Sauron had carved a warning sigil into her late brother’s body, warning Galadriel, who was hellbent on eradicating the darkness.

Not only Galadriel, but a young boy named Theo also found a blade with Sauron’s sigil. The premiere introduced us to the Harfoots, who were the ancestors of the Hobbits. When a giant ball of flames crashes near their camp, a mysterious and powerful man is discovered.

Fans of the LOTR franchise are definitely excited for episode 3 after The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power two-hour premiere last week. Episode 3 is all set to premiere this Thursday.

For viewers in the West coast the new episode will drop at 9 p.m. PT on September 8, 2022, while viewers in the East coast can expect episode 3 at 12 a.m. ET on September 9, 2022.

Here are the other details of the show explored.

What to expect from episode 3 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?

Although Prime Video has not released The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 3 title, the preview gives us some idea as to what will unfold this week on the series.

It looks like the Southlands will suffer more attacks from the Orcs, who are clearly in search of something, which may be the blade that Theo discovered. In other news, Nori Brandyfoot is expected to contend with the strange man who dropped out of the sky, which means that her family is missing out on their migration to the Grove.

Galadriel, along with her new companion Halbrand, will continue their journey in the sea. By the looks of it, they are in search of a particular place. Tune in to Prime Video this week to learn more about what happens next in the LOTR series.

Release schedule explored

While episode 3 is releasing this week, fans are eager to know when the following episodes will air. Here is the full schedule:

Episode 4: September 15/16

Episode 5: September 22/23

Episode 6: September 29/30

Episode 7: October 6/7

Episode 8: October 13/14

Official synopsis and trailer

The official synopsis for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been released by Amazon and it reads as follows:

"This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings," and takes viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien's pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. "

Developed by J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay, the show stars Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Addai-Robinson, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, and Charles Edwards in some of the lead roles. Don't miss episode 3 coming up this Thursday.

