Who is Charles Edwards? Meet the actor who plays Celebrimbor in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Theater veteran Charles Edwards has reportedly been cast in the upcoming Amazon Prime Video fantasy series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The actor plays the role of one of the most prominent characters in the series, Celebrimbor.

Set to debut this month, The Rings of Power is one of the most-anticipated series of the year and right up there with HBO's Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon. Ahead of the show's release, here is everything you need to know about Charles Edwards and his role in the Prime Video series.

Who is Charles Edwards? All about the actor and his character in LOTR: Rings of Power

Charles Edwards is a theater professional best known for his Broadway debut performance as Richard Hannay in the 2005 play The 39 Steps. Famous for an array of theater roles, the actor has been a part of a number of Shakespearean plays performed at the Royal National Theater and Globe Theater.

The veteran theater actor has also starred in a number of TV shows and movies. In 2002, Charles Edwards played the role of David, also known as King Edward VIII, in the feature-length TV drama Bertie and Elizabeth. He has also played the role of Michael Palin in Holy Flying Circus, which is a dramatization of the Monty Python's Life of Brian controversy.

Edwards also appeared in the third season of the period piece Downton Abbey as Michael Gregson, a wealthy London editor and publisher, in October 2012. He returned for the fourth season before his character mysteriously went missing. Edwards also appeared in BBC's Sherlock as David Welsborough and also appeared in the third and fourth seasons of Netflix's The Crown, from 2019 to 2020, as Martin Charteris, Queen Elizabeth II's private secretary.

In 2013, Edwards appeared in the film Diana, where he played the role of Diana's private secretary Patrick Jephson. His other film and television credits include Batman Begins, Mansfield Park, Murder Rooms: The Dark Beginnings of Sherlock Holmes, Colditz, and Midsomer Murders.

It has been confirmed that Charles Edwards will play the character of Celebrimbor, a Noldorin prince of the House of Fëanor, in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Celebrimbor was the ruler of the realm Eregion and also a master smith. He forged the three Elven Rings of Power, Nenya, Vilya, and Narya, which were magically bound to the One Ring, under the guidance of the mysterious stranger Annatar.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power details explored

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, based on the fantasy world of J.R.R. Tolkien, is an upcoming Amazon Prime Video series which is slated for release this Thursday, September 1, 2022. The trailer was revealed by Amazon on August 23, 2022, and the official synopsis of the series reads as follows:

''Beginning in a time of relative peace, we follow an ensemble cast of characters as they confront the re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.''

Catch the much-anticipated series of the year The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power this Thursday on Prime Video.

