Who is Robert Aramayo? All about the actor who plays Elrond in Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Robert Aramayo has been confirmed to star in one of the lead roles for Amazon Prime's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Even with a release schedule so close to HBO's blockbuster series House of the Dragon, The Lord of the Rings spin-off has been receiving its due share of the spotlight.

Along with other details being revealed about the latest show in the Lord of the Rings franchise, it has been revealed that English star Robert Aramayo will be playing the role of Elrond in the fantasy series. Elrond is a half-Elven architect and politician in the series.

Robert Aramayo played a young Eddard Stark in the HBO series Game of Thrones

Robert Aramayo is an acclaimed British actor who started off his career in acting with theater. He was cast in the Juilliard production of Anthony Burgess's A Clockwork Orange as Alex, which proved to be his ticket to fame. His role in the production earned him his first film role in the Italian-American production Lost in Florence.

Robert Aramayo is a familiar face to most of us as he played the role of a young Eddard Stark in the sixth season of the HBO series Game of Thrones. He has also played the role of Harley-Davidson co-founder William S. Harley in Harley and the Davidsons, a Discovery Channel miniseries that premiered in September 2016. That year, Robert Aramayo also appeared in Tom Ford's Nocturnal Animals.

He also appeared in Lewis and Clark, The Empty Man, The Incident at Sparrow Creek Lumber, and Eternal Beauty, directed by Craig Roberts. He was also cast in the Netflix psychological thriller miniseries, Behind Her Eyes.

It was revealed in January 2020 that Aramayo had been cast as Elrond in Amazon's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Elrond is the Lord of Rivendell and captain and herald to Gil-galad. Half Elf and half man, he is a mighty Elf ruler on Middle Earth who led the War of the Elves and Sauron in the Second Age.

Sadly, his forces were forced to retreat because they were ill-equipped to handle the onslaught. Following the battle, Elrond held the first White Council, where he was proclaimed Lord of Rivendell and given Vilya, the Blue Ring of Power, by Gil-galad.

What do we know about The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?

Based on the world of fantasy created by Tolkien, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set long before the events of the LOTR movies. It follows the story of how twenty magical rings were forged in the Second Age of Middle Earth by a mysterious character and Sauron's ascendency to power.

The official synopsis of the series on IMDb reads:

"Epic drama set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's 'The Hobbit' and 'The Lord of the Rings' follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth."

Catch the fantastical world of J.R.R. Tolkien once again in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which will drop on September 1, 2022.

