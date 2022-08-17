How many episodes are there in The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1? Prime Video show's release schedule explored

Amazon Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere on the platform on September 1, 2022. The first season consists of eight episodes.

The much-anticipated show will focus on the origins of the Rings of Power, and is set centuries before the events of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. The series stars Robert Aramayo and Maxim Baldry, among many others, in pivotal roles. It is helmed by J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay.

Without further ado, take a look at the complete release schedule of the series on Amazon Prime Video.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Season 1: Release roster for all episodes

The eight-episode first season will arrive on Amazon Prime Video with the first two episodes, following which the series is expected to follow a weekly-release format, with new episodes dropping every Thursday/Friday depending on your time zone.

Here is a tentative release schedule for the first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (according to Eastern Standard Time Zone):

Episode 1 - September 1, 2022

Episode 2 - September 1, 2022

Episode 3 - September 9, 2022

Episode 4 - September 16, 2022

Episode 5 - September 23, 2022

Episode 6 - September 30, 2022

Episode 7 - October 7, 2022

Episode 8 - October 14, 2022

The first two episodes of the series will air on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET. The remaining six episodes are expected to air at 9 pm ET on Thursdays and 12 am ET on Fridays.

In brief, about The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

One of the most anticipated shows of the year, the official synopsis of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power reads as follows:

''Beginning in a time of relative peace, we follow an ensemble cast of characters as they confront the re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.''

Amazon Prime Video released a sneak peek of the show on July 8, 2022. The video offered a glimpse into the stunning cinematography as well as the arresting storyline - both of which are trademarks of the Lord of the Rings franchise.

The show stars Robert Aramayo, Maxim Baldry, and Cynthia Addai-Robinson in main roles. Aramayo essays the character of young Elrond whilst Baldry stars as Isildur. Addai-Robinson dons the role of Queen Míriel. Morfydd Clark will be seen playing the character of Galadriel.

Apart from this, it also features several others in prominent supporting roles, like:

Nazanin Boniadi as Bronwyn

Lenny Henry as Sadoc Burrows

Markella Kavenagh as Elanor Brandyfoot

Daniel Weyman as The Stranger

Charles Edwards as Celebrimbor

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power arrives on Amazon Prime Video on September 1, 2022, at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET.

Edited by Upasya Bhowal