The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2: Everything we know so far about Prime Video fantasy-drama series

Prime Video's highly anticipated The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is slated to debut on the platform on Thursday, September 1, 2022. The fantasy series is set several centuries before the events depicted in The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings films.

With a budget of around $1 billion, it is the most expensive series ever made, and the production values look stunning. The series has already been renewed for a second season. Without further ado, take a look at everything we know so far about Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2: What we know so far

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power takes viewers several centuries prior to the events witnessed in The Hobbit and the LOTR movies. The official synopsis of the series, as per Amazon Prime Video, reads:

''Beginning in a time of relative peace, we follow an ensemble cast of characters as they confront the re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.''

As per Deadline, the show was renewed for a second season way back in 2019 before pre-production for the first season began. Moreover, filming for season 2 is set to begin in October 2022. As per TIME magazine, the second season of the show will feature Círdan, one of the most popular characters in the franchise. Although not many details about his role in the second season are known at this point, fans can expect the show to do justice to his character.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is filmed in various gorgeous locations in New Zealand, including the Hauraki Gulf, the Coromandel Peninsula, and more. Amazon had earlier announced that the show's second season will be shot in the UK.

According to Screenrant, showrunner Patrick McKay said that their decision to move the series' filming to the UK in season 2 is connected to author J. R. R. Tolkien's writings about the British Isles. So, in the second season, fans can expect an entirely new setting, quite different from the first season and the films, all of which were set in New Zealand.

Details about the plot of season 2 are currently being kept under tight wraps. Based on various reports online, the showrunners have highly ambitious plans for the second installment, and fans can expect more new intriguing characters. The second season is expected to be released sometime in 2023.

A quick look at The Lord of the Rings trailer and cast

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power features several prominent actors essaying crucial supporting roles. Actress Morfydd Clark plays the role of Galadriel, who's expected to play a major role in the series. She seeks to avenge the death of her brother Finrod. Clark looks stunning as Galadriel in the trailer, and viewers can look forward to a memorable performance from this powerhouse of talent.

Robert Aramayo dons the role of Elrond while Maxim Baldry plays Isildur in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Apart from them, the show stars several others in significant supporting roles, like:

Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Míriel

Owain Arthur as Durin IV

Lloyd Owen as Elendil

Charles Edwards as Celebrimbor

Benjamin Walker as Gil-galad

The official trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which Prime Video released on August 23, 2022, offers a glimpse of the numerous thrilling events set to unfold in this season. The production values are strikingly impressive, and the trailer offers a peek into a tragic story replete with complex characters dealing with numerous conflicts.

The first episode of season 1 might lay the foundation for the rivalry between Galadriel and Sauron, who's planning to gain control of the entire Middle-earth and is the show's main villain. Viewers can also expect to see several familiar characters, including Elrod.

You can watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

Edited by Priya Majumdar