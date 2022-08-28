What time will The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1 episodes 1 & 2 air on Prime Video? Details explored

Prime Video's highly anticipated The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is all set to debut on the platform this week. The storyline of the series is set many centuries before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings films.

The show stars Robert Aramayo, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, and many others in major roles. Read on to find out the release time of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 1 episodes 1 & 2 on Prime Video, the plot, and more details.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 1 episodes 1 & 2 will release on the same day

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season episodes 1 & 2 are expected to air on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 6:00 pm PT/9:00 pm ET. The first season consists of a total of eight episodes.

Details about the plot of the show's first two episodes are being kept under wraps, but viewers can expect the series to establish a central plot, characters, and setting in the initial two episodes. The first episode is expected to focus on the complex rivalry between Galadriel and Sauron.

The official trailer for the show, released by Prime Video on August 23, 2022, offers a glimpse of the show's wonderfully crafted fantasy world that fans of the iconic franchise will certainly love. The production values are top-notch, and viewers can expect a spectacular cinematic experience with the series. The official synopsis of the show, as per Amazon Prime Video, reads:

''Beginning in a time of relative peace, we follow an ensemble cast of characters as they confront the re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.''

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power cast list

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power features an ensemble cast of highly talented actors. It stars Robert Aramayo in a pivotal role as Elrond, a role earlier played by acclaimed actor Hugo Weaving in the Lord of the Rings franchise.

Aramayo essayed the role of young Eddard Stark in HBO's iconic fantasy series, Game of Thrones. He's also appeared in Behind Her Eyes, The Empty Man, and Antebellum, to name a few.

Apart from Aramayo, the show stars Morfydd Clark in the role of Galadriel. Clark has appeared in BBC's Dracula series and Craig Roberts' Eternal Beauty, among many other films and shows. The series also features other actors in prominent supporting roles, including:

Benjamin Walker as Gil-galad

Maxim Baldry as Isildur

Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Míriel

Charles Edwards as Celebrimbor

Daniel Weyman as Stranger

The series is helmed by J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay.

Don't forget to catch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Amazon Prime Video on September 1, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Danyal Arabi