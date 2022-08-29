Who plays Isildur in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power? Meet Maxim Baldry

British actor Maxim Baldry has been cast in a pivotal role in Amazon Prime's upcoming fantasy feature The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which is based on J.R.R. Tolkien's books. Set a long time before the Lord of the Rings movies, the series follows the story of how twenty magical rings were forged in the Second Age of Middle Earth under the supervision of a mysterious stranger.

Maxim Baldry essays one of the most important characters in season 1 of the series. Baldry essays the role of Isildur. Read on to find out more about the actor and the role he plays in the much-anticipated Amazon series.

Who is Maxim Baldry? All about his role in the Amazon Prime series

Maxim Baldry is an English actor who first gained public acclaim and rose to prominence by starring as Stepan in Mr. Bean's Holiday, alongside Rowan Atkinson. Ten years later, Baldry returned to the silver screen once again with a role in Hollyoaks, where he portrayed Liam Donovan from 2016 to 2017.

Baldry also appeared as a guest actor in the Doctor Who episode The Haunting of Villa Diodati as John Polidori. He is also known for playing Viktor Goraya in Years and Years and Ed in the 2019 holiday movie Last Christmas.

It was confirmed in December 2020 that Maxim Baldry will be joining the ensemble cast of the Amazon Prime Video adaptation of The Lord of the Rings, which is scheduled for release this week.

Isildur is the eldest son of Elendil. He founded and ruled Gondor with his brother Anárion. Isildur was born in the second age and is the descendant of power-hungry men who craved eternal life. Along with his army and three eldest sons, Isildur, the King of Gondor, went to battle against the tyrant Sauron in the War of the Last Alliance.

Using the hilt of Elendil’s broken sword, Isildur cut off the One Ring from Sauron's hand during the battle. When he died, the One Ring was lost in the marshes of the Gladden Fields. It was later discovered by a hobbit, which set off the story of Frodo and The Fellowship of the Ring.

Trailer and plot of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is scheduled to drop on Amazon Prime this Friday, September 1, 2022. The trailer for the series was revealed on August 23, 2022, which created more hype and anticipation around the show. Here is hoping that the series will live up to the original LOTR franchise, adapted from J.R.R. Tolkien's novels.

The official synopsis for the show, by IMDb, is as follows:

"Epic drama set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's 'The Hobbit' and 'The Lord of the Rings' follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth."

Alongside Maxim Baldry, a number of famous faces will be taking up pivotal roles in the Amazon series. Morfydd Clark will essay the character of Galadriel, Robert Aramayo will appear as Elrond, and Cynthia Addai-Robinson will play the role of Míriel. Catch the series this Friday on Amazon Prime Video.

