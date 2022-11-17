The Santa Clauses filming locations explored: Where was the Disney + series shot?

The Santa Clauses is a charming Christmas fantasy-comedy limited series that made its debut exclusively on Disney +, on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. The miniseries has been gleaned from Leo Benvenuti and Steve Rudnick's celebrated Christmas movie series The Santa Clause.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Scott Calvin is back! After being Santa Claus for nearly thirty years, he’s as jolly as ever. But as Christmas declines in popularity, so does his Santa magic. Scott struggles to keep up with the demands of the job, as well as being there for his family. "

It further reads:

"Upon discovering there is a way to retire from his post, Scott considers stepping down as Santa Claus and finding a worthy successor so that he can become a better father and husband."

Ever since the arrival of The Santa Clauses on Disney Plus, the limited series has already begun to get a lot of positive responses from the audience for its compelling storyline, marvelous acting performances from the lead cast members, and mesmerizing backdrop.

So, without further delay, let's dig deep to find out all about the shooting locations of Disney Plus' The Santa Clauses.

Learn all about the enchanting filming location of The Santa Clauses, as it streams on Disney +

The heartwarming miniseries, The Santa Clauses, was majorly shot in California. To be specific, the miniseries, woven with Christmas magic, was filmed in Los Angeles County. According to reports, the primary photo shoot for the first iteration of the limited series began in March 2022 and ended in June 2022.

California's picturesque, versatile, and expansive landscape made it an appealing and adequate setting for the Disney Plus miniseries. Many of the most significant sequences for the limited series were shot in and around Los Angeles County, which is without a doubt the most crowded county in both California and the United States.

The cast and crew of the miniseries made extensive use of the cutting-edge infrastructure and facilities provided by the Walt Disney Studios at 500 South Buena Vista Street in Burbank. It should be noted that the famous studio has served as the corporate headquarters of the Walt Disney media conglomeration.

The Walt Disney Studios lot spans 51 acres and houses a number of impressive offices, stages, a large backlot area, and various other production facilities. Furthermore, The Santa Clauses team established camps in a variety of interesting locations throughout Los Angeles to shoot exterior sequences for the series episodes.

Griffith Park, the Arboretum of Los Angeles, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Museum of Latin American Art, and Venice Beach are just a few of the attractions in Los Angeles County.

More about the series

Jack Burditt has acted as the creator of the Disney + miniseries. JP Wakayama has served as the amazing cinematographer of The Santa Clauses while Ariel Rechtshaid has given music to the limited series.

The promising cast list for the Disney Plus miniseries entails Tim Allen as Scott Calvin / Santa Claus, Austin Kane as Buddy "Cal" Calvin-Claus, Elizabeth Mitchell as Carol Calvin / Mrs. Claus, Elizabeth Allen-Dick as Sandra Calvin-Claus, Devin Bright as Noel, Matilda Lawler as Betty, Rupali Redd as Grace Choksi, and others.

The Santa Clauses is currently streaming on Disney +.

