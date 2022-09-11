"Really overestimating how much people care and actually know who Peyton Manning is" - NFL fans troll league legend for his appearance in Disney's new 'The Santa Clauses' trailer

NFL legend Peyton Manning is enjoying his life away from the game to the fullest. He recently appeared in the trailer of Disney's new miniseries 'The Santa Clauses'.

Manning, the former Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts quarterback, is an icon of the game and is a well-recognized figure in the world of American sports. His involvement in the series could attract many football fans.

Disney+ @DisneyPlus



Tim Allen returns in #D23Expo Santa has an announcement to make…Tim Allen returns in #TheSantaClauses , streaming November 16 only on #DisneyPlus Santa has an announcement to make… 🎅Tim Allen returns in #TheSantaClauses, streaming November 16 only on #DisneyPlus. #D23Expo https://t.co/BgI3BxUwx6

Many would love to see one of the greatest quarterbacks of NFL history in this new role. However, not everyone thinks it's a good idea for Manning to feature in this series.

Following the release of the trailer, NFL fans reacted to Manning's look in the trailer. Here are some of the best fan reactions on social media:

Francisco @paco8922 @DisneyPlus Is that a jab at Brady supposedly taking camp off for the Masked Singer? @DisneyPlus Is that a jab at Brady supposedly taking camp off for the Masked Singer?

Joey Gatsby @JayClarkElliott @DisneyPlus Casting and script writers are really overestimating how much ppl care and actually know who Peyton manning is @DisneyPlus Casting and script writers are really overestimating how much ppl care and actually know who Peyton manning is

Jerry Sauce @quesosauce37 @JayClarkElliott lol more americans know who Peyton Manning than who the president is, u crazy @JayClarkElliott lol more americans know who Peyton Manning than who the president is, u crazy

alexandra olivia 🌸🌼 @alexandra____o i’ll forever be confused at how disney decided to make peyton manning santa in santa clause 3 and not charlie?? at least tim allen is in it but like i’m so confused why are we doing this disney i’ll forever be confused at how disney decided to make peyton manning santa in santa clause 3 and not charlie?? at least tim allen is in it but like i’m so confused why are we doing this disney

Gemini Chiks @gemini_chiks @landrews2702 @Disney @Disney Plus One I doubt Peyton is going to in the movie that long and honestly I think a lot of ppl over the world knows who Peyton Manning is....do you know who Tom Brady is ? @landrews2702 @Disney @DisneyPlus One I doubt Peyton is going to in the movie that long and honestly I think a lot of ppl over the world knows who Peyton Manning is....do you know who Tom Brady is ?

Perhaps Peyton Manning is being readied to replace Tim Allen as Santa in this Disney movie. If that is the case, then it would be a great role for Manning in his new career as an actor.

Some people might love to see Peyton Manning on the big screen more often. However, fans of teams that the former quarterback dominated may not want anymore of their bete noire on the screen.

Peyton Manning once again will be seen on Monday Night Football broadcast this season

Peyton Manning

Last season, Peyton Manning and Eli Manning were regular faces in the Monday Night Football broadcast. It was a huge success, as the Manning brothers invited many star guests during the course of the season.

The Manning brothers will be making a return to the Monday Night Football broadcast. They are scheduled to cover 10 NFL games this season.

The first of them will be the game between Peyton's former team, the Denver Broncos, and the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1.

As per Giants Wire, these are the games that will be covered by Peyton and Eli this season:

Week 1 - Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks

Week 3 - Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants

Week 4 - Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers

Week 7 - Chicago Bears vs New England Patriots

Week 8 - Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns

Week 9 - Baltimore Ravens vs New Orleans Saints

Week 13 - New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 14 - New England Patriots vs Arizona Cardinals

Week 15 - Los Angeles Rams vs Green Bay Packers

Wildcard Game on January 16, 2023.

Kyle Brandt’s Basement @KBBasement



The ManningCast is back Monday and so are the forehead jokes 🤣 “I kind of interview @EliManning each day and all he does is make fun of my forehead.”The ManningCast is back Monday and so are the forehead jokes 🤣 “I kind of interview @EliManning each day and all he does is make fun of my forehead.”The ManningCast is back Monday and so are the forehead jokes 🤣 https://t.co/RLIVC70oLp

All these games will be of huge importance, and the Manning brothers covering them on MNF will be an icing on the cake.

