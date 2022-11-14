What time will The Santa Clauses air on Disney+? Release date, plot and more about Tim Allen's comedy series

Tim Allen, the OG Santa Claus for many ‘90s kids, is all set to entertain as Father Christmas (again) in The Santa Clauses. The miniseries is the fourth part of the commercially successful Santa Clause film series after The Santa Clause (1994), The Santa Clause 2 (2002), and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006).

Disney+ will host the first two episodes of The Santa Clauses on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 10 pm EST.

What to expect from The Santa Clauses?

The trailer of the Christmas comedy miniseries was released on October 27, 2022. It shows that Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) isn’t ready to retire as Santa Claus yet even though he was the jolly, old man for nearly three decades. The premise of The Santa Clauses reads:

"Scott Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can't be Santa forever. But as Christmas declines in popularity, so does his Santa magic. Scott struggles to keep up with the demands of the job and being there for his family."

Scott grabs the opportunity when he finds his worthy successor so that he can spend time with his family. However, he soon realizes that he has hired the “wrong guy," and realizes that he needs to go to the North Pole since "Christmas is in trouble."

The "wrong guy" that Scott has found is Toy Santa, who is also portrayed by Allen. It is worth noting that Toy Santa in The Santa Clauses is the antagonist from the second film in the series.

Meet the cast of The Santa Clauses

While Tim Allen is reprising his role in the miniseries, so is Elizabeth Mitchell as his wife, Carol Calvin, aka Mrs. Claus. Additionally, Eric Lloyd and David Krumholtz are returning to their roles as well. While Lloyd will once again be seen as Scott's oldest son and Carol's stepson Charlie, Krumholtz will return to playing Bernard, Santa's former right-hand elf.

Austin Kane will also reprise his role as Buddy "Cal" Calvin-Claus from The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause. Buddy is Scott and Carol's son and Charlie's half-brother.

A still from The Santa Clauses. (Image via Disney+)

Other cast members include Kal Penn, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, Matilda Lawler, Rupali Redd, Devin Bright, Laura San Giacomo, and Peyton Manning.

Penn will be seen as Simon Choksi and Redd will play the role of his daughter, Grace. Choksi is a single father as well as a game inventor and product developer, who aims to be the next Jeff Bezos. However, that plan changes upon his visit to the North pole.

Elizabeth Allen-Dick, Tim Allen's daughter, will portray the role of Scott and Carol's youngest daughter, Sandra Calvin-Claus.

Director and other crew members

Jason Winer, the man behind the hit sitcom Modern Family, is at the helm of The Santa Clauses. He also serves as the executive producer along with Richard Baker, Jack Burditt, Kevin Hench, and Rick Messina.

A scene from The Santa Clauses. (Image via YouTube/Disney Plus)

Apart from being the protagonist and antagonist, Allen is also executive producer the limited series.

When asked why he loves playing Santa repeatedly, Allen said:

“When I show up dressed in the full suit and everything else, there's big smiles on people's faces. Little kids are quiet. I had totally forgotten that. It does feel like Santa's in the room.”

The first two episodes of the miniseries, Chapter One: Good To Ho and Chapter Two: The Secessus Clause, will stream on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Meanwhile, the rest will drop every Wednesday with the sixth and final episode premiering on December 14.

All three prequels are available to watch on Disney+.

