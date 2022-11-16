How old are The Santa Clause (1994) cast members and where are they now?

It's been 28 years since The Santa Clause was released and despite spawning two sequels, there seems to be no stopping Tim Allen, who is set to return soon as Scott Calvin in the miniseries The Santa Clauses. Premiering on Disney+ on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, it follows Scott's journey as he sets out to find his replacement while also preparing his family for an adventure at the South Pole.

Acting alongside Tim Allen, who is 69 now, in key roles are Ashlan Rowan, Rupali Redd, Kal Penn and Elizabeth Mitchell among others. The Santa Clause (1994), however, had an entirely different cast, so let's take a look at the original cast and where they are right now.

The Santa Clause cast members: Then & Now

1) Tim Allen

Tim Allen will be reprising his role as Scott Calvin in The Santa Clauses. Having started his career as a comedian, Allen began to find fame and fortune after playing the lead role in ABC's Home Improvement. He then appeared as Scott Calvin in the1994 movie, The Santa Clause.

Tim Allen's career reached new heights following this role, which was the highest-grossing Christmas film. Known best for voicing Buzz Lightyear in the Toy Story franchise since then, Allen has also reprised his role as Scott Calvin in The Santa Clause 2 and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause and played the lead role in the ABC sitcom Last Man Standing.

2) Judge Reinhold

Already on his way to becoming a star with his roles in films such as Gremlins, Beverly Hills Cop, and Trying Times when he was cast as Neil Miller in The Santa Clause, Reinhold would go on to appear in multiple films and TV shows. Apart from reprising his role in The Santa Clause sequels, he is popular for his performances in Four Christmases and a Wedding, Bad Grandmas, and Highly Functional.

Judge Reinhold, 65, is not a part of The Santa Clauses but will soon be seen as Detective Billy Rosewood once again in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley alongside Eddie Murphy and Kevin Bacon.

3) Wendy Crewson

Crewson, who played Tim Allen's wife Laura in The Santa Clause, was already well known by the time she was cast in the film. Since then, she has been a part of films and TV shows such as Air Force One, The Covenant, Room, ReGenesis, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Saving Hope, Good Sam, and Superman & Lois.

Crewson, 66, despite having reprised her role as Laura Miller in the sequels, will not be a part of The Santa Clauses.

4) Eric Lloyd

Lloyd was a mere 8-year-old when he appeared as Charlie Calvin on The Santa Clause, and then went on to be known for his roles in films and TV shows like Dunston Checks In, Batman & Robin, Jesse, and The Santa Clause sequels to name a few. Opting for a career behind the cameras, Eric Lloyd founded LP Studios, where he works as a director, editor, producer, and audio engineer.

Eric, 36, will be reprising his role as Tim Allen's son Charlie Calvin in The Santa Clauses.

5) David Krumholtz

David Krumhotlz's career soared following his role as Bernand the Elf in The Santa Clause. Since then, he has been a part of projects such as Chicago Sons, Monty, 10 Things I Hate About You, Superbad, and Harold & Kumar: Escape from Guantanamo Bay, to name a few.

The 44-year-old will be seen as Bernand the Elf once again in The Santa Clauses, and will soon be seen in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

None of the cast members from the original film, apart from Allen, Lloyd, and Krumholtz, are a part of The Santa Clauses, but the miniseries has Elizabeth Mitchell returning as Carol Calvin. Created by Jack Burditt, The Santa Clauses will see Kal Penn, Austin Kane, and Isabella Bennett essaying important roles. Don't forget to catch it on Disney+ on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

