"It has no relationship to Buzz": Tim Allen disses Chris Evans' Lightyear in new interview

American actor Tim Allen has finally opened up about the new Toy Story film, Lightyear, after he was replaced by Chris Evans for voicing the titular character.

While speaking to the news outlet Extra, the 69-year-old star slammed the new movie. He stated that although he liked the premise, the film lacked continuity with the already established Toy Story franchise.

Allen said that while it was a "wonderful story," it didn't have any connection to the toy. He noted that the film had "no relationship to Buzz."

On June 29, the actor also spoke up about his removal from the film by the new team and said that they'd spoken about making a film like this years ago.

However, Allen added that the team who made the first four films was different and that the new team had nothing to do with the first four films. The conservative star said that it was due to all this that he had stayed out of the movie.

Allen also added that he'd expected the film to be a live-action one but didn't expect it to be animated like the other Toy Story films.

He further spoke about Tom Hanks' character Woody not being a part of Lightyear and stated:

"There's really no Toy Story Buzz without Woody. I'm not sure what the idea is—I'm a plot guy. It would seem to be a big adventure story, and as I see, it's not a big adventure story."

In the 1995 Pixar picture Toy Story, Allen dubbed Buzz Lightyear while Tom Hanks voiced the cowboy Woody. The film grossed $373 million at the box office and has since become a popular movie franchise.

He later voiced the part in multiple sequel films and animated shorts, and most recently worked on the 2019 animated film Toy Story 4.

Tim Allen's absence from the film raised many eyebrows

Tim Allen not voicing his iconic character Buzz Lightyear shocked several fans and celebrities on the internet. In fact, actress Patricia Heaton called out Toy Story's production company Disney for not including the Home Improvement actor in the film.

Taking to Twitter before the film's release, Heaton said that the production company made a "huge mistake" by not including Allen.

Patricia Heaton @PatriciaHeaton Saw the trailer for Buzz Lightyear and all I can say is Disney/Pixar made a HUGE mistake in not casting my pal @ofctimallen Tim Allen in the role that he originated, the role that he owns. Tim IS Buzz! Why would they completely castrate this iconic, beloved character? Saw the trailer for Buzz Lightyear and all I can say is Disney/Pixar made a HUGE mistake in not casting my pal @ofctimallen Tim Allen in the role that he originated, the role that he owns. Tim IS Buzz! Why would they completely castrate this iconic, beloved character?

Heaton was supported by a number of Allen fans, who agreed that he shouldn't have been replaced by Chris Evans as Buzz Lightyear.

Chris Evans as Lightyear

While talking on the chat show Good Morning America on June 17, Chris Evans stated that Tim Allen will always be the original Lightyear.

Talking about dubbing the character, the Gifted actor expressed his excitement. He stated:

“My younger version would have just been pinching himself. Look, Tim Allen is Buzz Lightyear. What he did in those movies is so iconic and so loved, and I’d be a fool not to incorporate some of his choices into this role."

He also spoke about how the new film is different from the previous one, and went on to praise Tim Allen. The Captain America star said:

“The character in this movie is the human version that the toy is based off of, so it makes sense to have a little bit of overlap, luckily for me. What Tim Allen did was pretty untouchable.”

The film, which was released on June 17, did not do well at the box office. In North America, it garnered $51.7 million in its first weekend in theaters.

