Was Chris Evans at Disneyland California? Photoshop rumors explained

Chris Evans, the highly acclaimed Avengers star who is now the voice of the beloved 'Space Ranger' Buzz Lightyear in the brand new Pixar animated adventure movie Lightyear, made a notable appearance at Disneyland's Disney California Adventure Park this June 2022.

The actor reportedly posed right in front of Pixar Pier and took pictures with the iconic Pixar and Disney characters, entailing Bob Parr, Elastigirl, Woody, Buzz, Joy, Sadness, Mickey Mouse, and Minnie Mouse.

The pictures reportedly went viral after Pixar posted them on Twitter the next day. Fans were quick to note and point out that Chris Evans looks like he has been photoshopped into the pictures. However, that was not the truth.



Chris Evans recently visited the Disney California Adventure Park: Actor clears the air

Reportedly, the news of Chris Evans being photoshopped into some pictures posted by Pixar on Twitter was most definitely a rumor.

On June 11, 2022, the current voice of Buzz Lightyear, Chris Evans, visited the Disney California Adventure Park, where he took pictures with some of the most highly celebrated Disney and Pixar characters in front of Pixar Pier.

One picture captured the actor surrounded by iconic characters Bob Parr, Elastigirl, Woody, Buzz, Joy, and Sadness. Another captured Chris with the classic Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse on both sides in the iconic Woody and Buzz cosplay.

The actor also took to Twitter to exclaim that he was definitely at the Disney California Adventure Park.

The possible reason behind fans thinking that the pictures of Chris Evans with the Pixar and Disney characters in front of Pixar Pier at the Disney California Adventure Park had been photoshopped could be Chris' stiff posing style with both his hands inside the pockets of his pants.

The actor acknowledged his "disciplined" posing style when he posted on Twitter, explaining to fans that he indeed visited Disneyland's Disney California Adventure Park.

Take a closer look at what Chris Evans posted regarding the Photoshop rumors here.

By the looks of it, it seems like the actor was quick to clear the rumors about the pictures being photoshopped successfully. This aside, it is safe to say that fans are eagerly waiting to witness the actor voicing the titular character of Buzz Lightyear in the brand new Pixar movie Lightyear.

Netizens react to pictures of Chris Evans at Disney California Adventure Park

As soon as Pixar took to Twitter to post the pictures on June 12, 2022, they went viral and started trending on Twitter as most fans thought that the actor had been photoshopped into those photos and was not present at the Disney California Adventure Park.

Fans quickly took Twitter by storm and started posting photoshopped pictures of Chris Evans in other places. Take a look at some of the Twitter posts here.

The movie Lightyear is set to hit the theaters in the United States on June 17 (Friday), 2022. The movie is a highly anticipated animated action-adventure that will depict the origin story of the beloved Pixar character Buzz Lightyear.

The official synopsis for the movie, given by Pixar, says:

"An epic sci-fi action-adventure and the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy, Lightyear follows the legendary Space Ranger after he’s marooned on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth alongside his commander and their crew. As Buzz tries to find a way back home through space and time, he’s joined by a group of ambitious recruits and his charming robot companion cat, Sox. Complicating matters and threatening the mission is the arrival of Zurg, an imposing presence with an army of ruthless robots and a mysterious agenda."

Don't forget to watch Pixar's Lightyear, which arrives on June 17, 2022, in theaters.

