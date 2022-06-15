Patricia Heaton slams Disney for not casting Tim Allen as Buzz in Lightyear; fans disagree with her

Actress Patricia Heaton has slammed Disney for not casting her friend Tim Allen in the lead role of Buzz in their latest film, Lightyear. The Everybody Loves Raymond star took to Twitter to express her disappointment over Disney's casting decision.
Fans, on the other hand, were not amused by her comments and criticised her for defending Tim Allen. Many shared their different views as to why Tim Allen was not cast in the role of Buzz. Read further ahead to learn more details about Patricia Heaton's tweet and fans' reaction.
Patricia Heaton is unhappy over Disney not casting her friend Tim Allen as Buzz
Patricia Heaton mentioned in her tweet that Disney/Pixar made a ''HUGE mistake'' by not casting Tim Allen in the role of Buzz. She further questioned as to why would ''they completely castrate this iconic, beloved character.''
Several fans criticised Heaton, explaining why Allen couldn't have been cast as Buzz in Lightyear. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:
Many explained that Allen's character is a toy inspired by a person and that Lightyear is based on that person, justifying Disney's decision not to cast Allen in the role.
Why was Tim Allen not cast as Buzz in Lightyear?
There have been numerous speculations about why Tim Allen was not cast in the role of Buzz in Lightyear. Previously, Tim Allen made headlines for a number of political statements and views that led to controversies. However, the producer of the film, Galyn Susman, said in a press conference recently that they did not cast Allen as they were making a movie on Buzz Lightyear and not a Toy Story film. So they needed another actor to play the role of Buzz.
Tim Allen has been voicing the iconic character of Buzz Lightyear for close to three decades now. He first voiced the character in John Lasseter's acclaimed 1995 film, Toy Story. Over the years, he's been closely associated with the character and has received widespread critical acclaim for his performances.
Lightyear trailer and plot
Lightyear was recently screened at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, and will be released in the US on Friday, June 17, 2022. Critics have given the picture mostly positive reviews so far, which has piqued fans' interest even more. The official trailer for the film was dropped by Pixar earlier this year, offering a peek into the gorgeously charming world of Buzz Lightyear. The official synopsis of the film on Disney reads:
"From Disney and Pixar comes an animated sci-fi action-adventure — the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear (voice of Chris Evans), the hero who inspired the toy. Lightyear follows the legendary space ranger on an intergalactic adventure alongside ambitious recruits, Izzy, Mo, and Darby, and his robot companion Sox.''
The film, written by Angus MacLane along with Jason Headley, is helmed by MacLane himself, marking his directorial debut. Lightyear is regarded as one of the most anticipated films of the year and is predicted to be a massive commercial success.