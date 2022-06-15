Patricia Heaton slams Disney for not casting Tim Allen as Buzz in Lightyear; fans disagree with her

Actress Patricia Heaton has slammed Disney for not casting her friend Tim Allen in the lead role of Buzz in their latest film, Lightyear. The Everybody Loves Raymond star took to Twitter to express her disappointment over Disney's casting decision.

Fans, on the other hand, were not amused by her comments and criticised her for defending Tim Allen. Many shared their different views as to why Tim Allen was not cast in the role of Buzz. Read further ahead to learn more details about Patricia Heaton's tweet and fans' reaction.

Patricia Heaton is unhappy over Disney not casting her friend Tim Allen as Buzz

Patricia Heaton @PatriciaHeaton Saw the trailer for Buzz Lightyear and all I can say is Disney/Pixar made a HUGE mistake in not casting my pal @ofctimallen Tim Allen in the role that he originated, the role that he owns. Tim IS Buzz! Why would they completely castrate this iconic, beloved character? Saw the trailer for Buzz Lightyear and all I can say is Disney/Pixar made a HUGE mistake in not casting my pal @ofctimallen Tim Allen in the role that he originated, the role that he owns. Tim IS Buzz! Why would they completely castrate this iconic, beloved character?

Patricia Heaton mentioned in her tweet that Disney/Pixar made a ''HUGE mistake'' by not casting Tim Allen in the role of Buzz. She further questioned as to why would ''they completely castrate this iconic, beloved character.''

Several fans criticised Heaton, explaining why Allen couldn't have been cast as Buzz in Lightyear. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

Frequent Flexual Assaulter @DarkLotus79 @PatriciaHeaton @ofctimallen Do people not pay attention? Tim Allen's Buzz is the toy based off of a person. Chris Evan's Buzz is the the real person that inspired the toy. The movie is about Buzz Lightyear the Person, not Andy's toy. @PatriciaHeaton @ofctimallen Do people not pay attention? Tim Allen's Buzz is the toy based off of a person. Chris Evan's Buzz is the the real person that inspired the toy. The movie is about Buzz Lightyear the Person, not Andy's toy.

also, they replaced with the guy who played CAPTAIN AMERICA how can you honestly believe this is a downgrade? look at this guy and tell me how he's "castrated" @ofctimallen maybe because Allen is almost 70 and they werent trying to make a movie about Buzz's years in a retirement home?also, they replaced with the guy who played CAPTAIN AMERICA how can you honestly believe this is a downgrade? look at this guy and tell me how he's "castrated" @PatriciaHeaton @ofctimallen maybe because Allen is almost 70 and they werent trying to make a movie about Buzz's years in a retirement home?also, they replaced with the guy who played CAPTAIN AMERICA how can you honestly believe this is a downgrade? look at this guy and tell me how he's "castrated" https://t.co/yjti7c1PLT

Tim Allen has a Disney+ series coming out this fall (The Clauses) but that's not enough for the cult of constant victimhood

the use of the word "castrate" here says a lot more about patricia than it does about disney's choice to cast chris evans instead of tim allen

George Hamilton @droguul @DarkLotus79 @PatriciaHeaton @ofctimallen You DO know that Buzz Lightyear is NOT a person right? The TOY is based on a CHARACTER from a MOVIE. This is supposed to be that MOVIE. So YES... it would have made sense to have them sound the same since the TOY would have been made using voice samples of the same ACTOR... @DarkLotus79 @PatriciaHeaton @ofctimallen You DO know that Buzz Lightyear is NOT a person right? The TOY is based on a CHARACTER from a MOVIE. This is supposed to be that MOVIE. So YES... it would have made sense to have them sound the same since the TOY would have been made using voice samples of the same ACTOR...

The Volatile Mermaid @OhNoSheTwitnt Before you think about giving Patricia Heaton any of your attention I invite you to take a look at her bio. Before you think about giving Patricia Heaton any of your attention I invite you to take a look at her bio. https://t.co/PkeVoh2s7N

The Doctor @TennantRob @PatriciaHeaton @ofctimallen I think Disney has a personal problem with Tim’s politics , and it interferes with their ability to make rational decisions. @PatriciaHeaton @ofctimallen I think Disney has a personal problem with Tim’s politics , and it interferes with their ability to make rational decisions.

ultralaser @seandehey patricia heaton's absurd tweet raises an important point, which is that tim allen is the voice of the buzz lightyear TOY in toy story, whereas chris evans is the voice of the character in the original film, which means tim allen is canonically great value chris evans patricia heaton's absurd tweet raises an important point, which is that tim allen is the voice of the buzz lightyear TOY in toy story, whereas chris evans is the voice of the character in the original film, which means tim allen is canonically great value chris evans

Many explained that Allen's character is a toy inspired by a person and that Lightyear is based on that person, justifying Disney's decision not to cast Allen in the role.

Why was Tim Allen not cast as Buzz in Lightyear?

There have been numerous speculations about why Tim Allen was not cast in the role of Buzz in Lightyear. Previously, Tim Allen made headlines for a number of political statements and views that led to controversies. However, the producer of the film, Galyn Susman, said in a press conference recently that they did not cast Allen as they were making a movie on Buzz Lightyear and not a Toy Story film. So they needed another actor to play the role of Buzz.

Tim Allen has been voicing the iconic character of Buzz Lightyear for close to three decades now. He first voiced the character in John Lasseter's acclaimed 1995 film, Toy Story. Over the years, he's been closely associated with the character and has received widespread critical acclaim for his performances.

Lightyear trailer and plot

Lightyear was recently screened at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, and will be released in the US on Friday, June 17, 2022. Critics have given the picture mostly positive reviews so far, which has piqued fans' interest even more. The official trailer for the film was dropped by Pixar earlier this year, offering a peek into the gorgeously charming world of Buzz Lightyear. The official synopsis of the film on Disney reads:

"From Disney and Pixar comes an animated sci-fi action-adventure — the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear (voice of Chris Evans), the hero who inspired the toy. Lightyear follows the legendary space ranger on an intergalactic adventure alongside ambitious recruits, Izzy, Mo, and Darby, and his robot companion Sox.''

The film, written by Angus MacLane along with Jason Headley, is helmed by MacLane himself, marking his directorial debut. Lightyear is regarded as one of the most anticipated films of the year and is predicted to be a massive commercial success.

