How did Frank Pesce die? Tributes pour in as 'Beverly Hills Cop' and 'Top Gun' actor passes away at 75

Frank Pesce recently passed away at the age of 75. The actor was mostly known for his performances in Beverly Hills Cop, Top Gun, and Miami Vice.

His girlfriend Tammy Scher confirmed the news, and Pesce’s representative did not comment on anything until now. Deadline reported that he would be buried on February 18 at Saint Raymond’s Cemetery in the Bronx.

Everything known about Frank Pesce

Frank Pesce’s death was confirmed by his girlfriend Tammy Scher, who said that he died in Burbank from dementia complications. Scher said that she met Pesce at a very low point in her life. She added:

“He always said he saved me, and he was right. I'd never met anyone like him. Frank was a force larger than life or any fictional character, always entertaining, intriguing, and fascinating. Unafraid to approach anyone and immediately make an acquaintance. Celebrities flocked to be near him as he had an encyclopedia of knowledge about music and movies.”

Pesce was born on December 8, 1946, in New York City, and his friends' circle included famous names like Sylvester Stallone, Tony Danza, Robert Forster, and others. He was mostly known for his smile and personality.

Pesce made his acting debut by making guest appearances in Police Story and Kojak during the 70s. He played minor roles in Sylvester Stallone’s films like Rocky and Paradise Alley.

The actor appeared on series like The Greatest American Hero, The Master, Blue Thunder, and others. He even played important roles in Don Simpson and Jerry Bruckheimer’s movies Flashdance and Top Gun.

Pesce wrote the story of George Gallo’s 1991 movie 29th Street, which is based on Pesce’s early life story as a lottery winner in New York City. He played the role of his real-life older brother, Vito, alongside Dan Aiello playing his father.

Fans pay tribute on Twitter

Although Pesce appeared in a few movies and TV series, he was still loved by the public for his acting skills. Twitter was flooded with tributes as people heard about his death.

Darren DeGaetano



The film 29th Street is his life story, he was played by Anthony Lapaglia.



The actual Frank Pesce played the guy Eddie Murphy tried to hustle in the opening of Beverly Hills Cop. He also reprised his role in Cop II. For those uneducated in film loir, Frank Pesce has died at 75.The film 29th Street is his life story, he was played by Anthony Lapaglia.The actual Frank Pesce played the guy Eddie Murphy tried to hustle in the opening of Beverly Hills Cop. He also reprised his role in Cop II.

This is a huge bummer. Frank Pesce was a real one. I only met him a few times, but I'll never forget the most memorable special feature I ever shot: Frank and @william_lustig chatting KILLER FISH over a nice pasta dinner. #RIP

Mary Anne Locantro @MALand2dogs #SmartNews Frank Pesce dead: Top Gun and Beverly Hills Cop star dies at 75 after dementia battle express.co.uk/celebrity-news… Frank Pesce dead: Top Gun and Beverly Hills Cop star dies at 75 after dementia battle express.co.uk/celebrity-news… #SmartNews

Pesce is survived by his brother Vito Pesce, nieces Vanessa and Danielle, and sister-in-law Catherine Pesce.

