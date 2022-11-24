How to avail HBO Max Black Friday deal 2022?

HBO Max, Warner Bros. Discovery's popular streaming service platform, offers the audience a vast range of engrossing movies and TV series. With Black Friday pricing for HBO Max finally being announced, now is the ideal time for users to subscribe to the streaming service.

As part of HBO Max's Black Friday deal, interested subscribers can sign up for three months of streaming on the platform's ad-supported version for only $1.99 a month for the first 3 months of their subscription, instead of $9.99 a month. This denotes that the users will be saving $8 per month and a total of $24 over 3 months.

Since HBO Max released the news of the platform's Black Friday deal, the audience has been buzzing with thrill as it brings them a golden opportunity to binge-watch an array of sci-fi, drama, thriller, romance, action, and mystery TV series and movies they have been eagerly waiting to watch, for a minimal price.

Without further delay, let's dive right in to find out more details about the deal.

Know all about the 2022 HBO Max Black Friday deal

While all of the most popular OTT platforms have raised their prices for various service packages, HBO Max creating such an incredible subscription plan that will save a significant amount of money is one of the best things that could possibly happen to audiences who love to binge-watch quality shows and movies.

Both returning subscribers and new subscribers are eligible to access HBO Max's 2022 Black Friday deal for the exact $1.99 on a monthly basis for the first three months. The exciting subscription pack has been available from Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 12 am PT and will last till Monday, November 28, 2022, 11:59 pm PT or Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 2:59 am ET.

Under the subscription plan, viewers will be able to watch all of HBO Max's movies, TV series, and even original projects and documentaries. The Black Friday deal reduces the streaming service's original subscription price by 80%, making it the perfect deal for viewers.

HBO Max offers the audience a vast range of movies and TV series

Launched on May 27, 2020, in the United States, the streaming platform is majorly based around the shows and movies of Warner Bros., HBO, Adult Swim, and Cartoon Network.

It has a highly engaging list of original series, including The Sex Lives of College Girls, The White Lotus, Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, Tokyo Vice, South Side, Doom Patrol, Search Party, Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness, Our Flag Means Death, Raised by Wolves, Julia, The Flight Attendant, Starstruck, Peacemaker, Station Eleven, It’s a Sin, The Other Two and more.

Apart from the TV series, the streaming service also has a long list of original movies, including Charm City Kings, An American Pickle, Let Them All Talk, Zack Snyder's Justice League, The Fallout, Father of the Bride, Moonshot, A Christmas Story Christmas, Kimi, 8-Bit Christmas, Locked Down and several others.

Other critically acclaimed movies on HBO Max include 2001: A Space Odyssey, Bringing Out the Dead, Spirited Away, The Passion of Joan of Arc, The Umbrellas of Cherbourg, Seven Samurai, Casablanca, Citizen Kane, Jules et Jim, The French Dispatch and many more.

Audiences can sign up for the Black Friday deal on the official website of the streaming platform. The deal is valid till Monday, November 28, 2022. So, hurry!

Poll : 0 votes