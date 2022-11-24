How to avail Hulu Black Friday deal 2022?

Hulu, the much-watched and highly popular American streaming platform, is home to an array of award-winning and commercially hit TV series and movies. This is the best time to begin streaming on the platform, as the highly intriguing 2022 Hulu Black Friday deal is here.

In Hulu's special Black Friday deal 2022, the audience can sign up for an entire year of streaming on the ad-supported version of the streaming service platform for just $1.99 per month for 12 months instead of $7.99 per month for 12 months. This means that subscribers are getting 75% off on the platform's usual subscription plan.

Ever since the streaming service dropped the news of their 2022 Black Friday deal, interested viewers have been buzzing with excitement as it is a huge opportunity for them to watch a long list of arresting drama, sci-fi, thriller, mystery, and romantic movies and series for a meager price.

All about the 2022 Hulu Black Friday deal

Hulu @hulu Fall in love with our #BlackFriday deal. Ends 11/28. Hulu (With Ads) for $1.99/month for 12 months, then $7.99/month (or then-current regular monthly price). hulu.tv/BlackFriday Fall in love with our #BlackFriday deal. Ends 11/28. Hulu (With Ads) for $1.99/month for 12 months, then $7.99/month (or then-current regular monthly price). hulu.tv/BlackFriday https://t.co/YlflsB3p62

At a time when the biggest and most popular streaming services have been hiking the prices of their subscription plans, getting this money-saving subscription deal from a massive streaming service like Hulu is a golden opportunity for movie and series lovers of all genres.

It is good news for both returning and brand-new subscribers as both will be able to get Hulu Black Friday deal for the same $1.99 per month price. The Black Friday subscription deal began on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 12 am PT and is available till Monday, November 28, 2022, 11:59 pm PT or Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 2:59 am ET.

$1.99 a month for 12 months. Hulu has a black Friday deal.$1.99 a month for 12 months. Hulu has a black Friday deal. $1.99 a month for 12 months. 😳

The deal allows subscribers to access all of Hulu's TV shows and movies, entailing the original shows as well, on multiple devices. Additionally, two individuals can stream on the streaming platform simultaneously, and users can have a maximum of six user profiles.

Interested subscribers can also add a no-ads version of Disney Plus for just $2.99 per month, along with the ad-supported version of the streaming platform. The existing standalone ESPN Plus and Disney Plus subscribers are eligible to take advantage of this Black Friday deal as well.

Hulu has a wide range of TV series and movies for their subscribers

Launched on October 29, 2007, Hulu offers its subscribers a promising list of highly riveting and gripping original series, including The Handmaid's Tale, Little Fires Everywhere, Mrs. America, Harlots, Shrill, The Looming Tower, High Fidelity, Castle Rock, Catch-22, The Mindy Project, Ramy, The Dropout, The Girl From Plainville, and Welcome to Chippendales, amongst many others.

The platform also has an incredible range of other TV series, including Only Murders in the Building, Tell Me Lies, Under the Banner of Heaven, The Bear, Reservation Dogs, Pam & Tommy, The Great, Nine Perfect Strangers, How I Met Your Mother, Veronica Mars, Normal People, Solar Opposites, Fargo, The Terror, and several others.

So much is in store from @Hulu, #DisneyBundle Stories beyond imagination and worlds beyond expectation.So much is in store from @Hulu, @DisneyPlus , and @ESPNPlus Stories beyond imagination and worlds beyond expectation. So much is in store from @Hulu, @DisneyPlus, and @ESPNPlus. #DisneyBundle https://t.co/9tozDpAa3W

Besides the series, the streaming platform's vast library of movies includes Stars at Noon, Crimes of the Future, Rosaline, On the Count of Three, Prey, Ultrasound, Aftershock, The Bob's Burgers Movie, The Princess, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, The Worst Person in the World, Fire Island, The Last Tourist and many more.

Viewers can get the Black Friday deal on the platform's official website. The deal ends on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 11:59 pm PT or Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 2:59 am ET.

