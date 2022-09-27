What time will The Handmaid's Tale season 5 episode 4 air on Hulu? Plot and more explored

A brand new installment of the highly gripping Primetime Emmy Award-winning dystopian drama series, The Handmaid's Tale season 5 is all set to release its fourth episode this Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at midnight ET/ 3:00 am PT on Hulu.

The critically acclaimed series has been gleaned from author Margaret Atwood's much-celebrated novel The Handmaid's Tale. Bruce Miller has served as the creator of the dystopian series. Marissa Jo Cerar, Nina Fiore, John Herrera, Kim Todd, Joseph Boccia, Lisa Clapperton, and Margaret Atwood have acted as the producers of the beloved show.

From executive producers, Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Reed Morano, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Ilene Chaiken, Elisabeth Moss, Mike Barker, Eric Tuchman, Yahlin Chang, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, and Dorothy Fortenberry, the series has created its own fandom over the years.

Ever since the arrival of episode 3 of The Handmaid's Tale season 5 on Hulu, fans of the series have been eagerly waiting to witness how the upcoming episode 4 will unfold.

Episode 3 ended on an intriguing note, with Moira and June taking part in a rebel outpost and Serena trying to revive her position.

So, without further ado, let's jump right in to find out all about episode 4 of The Handmaid's Tale season 5, ahead of its debut on Hulu this Wednesday.

Episode 4 of The Handmaid's Tale season 5 has been titled Dear Offred

What are the release date and time of The Handmaid's Tale season 5 episode 4?

The much-awaited and highly anticipated episode 4 of The Handmaid's Tale's Season 5, will be making its arrival exclusively on Hulu on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. The airtime of the episode is midnight ET/ 3:00 am PT.

The brand new episode of the show has been titled, Dear Offred. Jacey Heldrich, Bruce Miller, and Margaret Atwood have served as the writers of the episode, while Dana Gonzales has acted as the director.

What can be expected from season 5's episode 4?

Take a closer look at the official promo video for the brand new 4th episode of The Handmaid's Tale season 5 here:

The promo clip was recently released along with a synopsis for the episode to give viewers a glimpse into what to expect when the show airs. The official synopsis for episode 4 of The Handmaid's Tale season 5, reads:

"June fights her need for violent revenge as Serena settles into her new role in Toronto; rattled by Janine, Aunt Lydia makes a surprising suggestion to Lawrence."

The synopsis and trailer for the upcoming 4th episode provide the audience with arresting glimpses of what can be expected from the release. By the looks of the trailer, it is quite evident that the upcoming episode is all set to take viewers on an emotionally heavy and gripping journey.

Who are the cast members of season 5's episode 4?

The cast list for episode 4 of the fifth season of the hit series includes Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne, Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy Waterford, Madeline Brewer as Janine, Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia, O-T Fagbenle as Luke, Max Minghella as Nick, Samira Wiley as Moira, Bradley Whitford as Commander Lawrence, and Amanda Brugel as Rita.

Season 5 of the series also features Jason Butler Harner as Commander Mackenzie, Genevieve Angelson as Gladys Wheeler, Christine Ko as Lily, Carey Cox as Rose Blaine, Sam Jaeger as Mark Tuello, and more.

Don't forget to watch episode 4 of The Handmaid's Tale season 5, airing this Wednesday, September 28, 2022, on Hulu.

