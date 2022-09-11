When do new episodes of The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 air on Hulu? Release schedule explored

Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale is coming back with its fifth installment, and fans will finally get to witness the fate of June Osborne after the proceedings of the last season.

The show is set in the fictional society of Gilead, a dystopia for women where they are oppressed and subjugated to their childbearing roles under a religious order. The series follows the story of a handmaid named June who rebels against oppression and tries to free herself and her sisters.

Season 5 will pick up from the climactic end of season 4, which saw June violently killing her abuser, Commander Fred Waterford, and taken by Moira to cross the border safely. June's emotional decision has left her in a precarious position. The question on everyone's mind is: What will happen to her next?

The Handmaid's Tale season 5 release schedule explored

The Handmaid's Tale season 5 is scheduled to drop on September 14, 2022, on Hulu. Hulu will air the first two episodes on the mentioned date, and the rest will follow in weekly installments. Here is the release schedule for the fifth season of the series:

Season 5 episode 1: September 14, 2022. Season 5 episode 2: September 14, 2022. Season 5 episode 3: September 21, 2022. Season 5 episode 4: September 28, 2022. Season 5 episode 5: October 05, 2022. Season 5 episode 6: October 12, 2022. Season 5 episode 7: October 19, 2022. Season 5 episode 8: October 26, 2022.

Don't forget to tune in to Hulu every Wednesday for the next seven weeks to catch new episodes of The Handmaid's Tale season 5. New episodes drop on the streaming platform at 12 AM ET or 3 AM ET.

What to expect in season 5?

Season 5 will see a showdown between June Osborne and Serena Waterford, the grieving widow of Fred Waterford. After the death of her husband last season, Serena is now plotting her revenge. The synopsis for season 5 reads as follows:

"June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah."

Margaret Atwood's best-selling novel, The Handmaid’s Tale, was adapted for television by showrunner Bruce Miller. The Hulu adaptation has remained one of the most-watched series since its inception in 2017. The series is produced by Nina Fiore, John Herrera, Kim Todd, Joseph Boccia, and Lisa Clapperton.

The Handmaid's Tale has won several awards, including the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Series and the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Drama. It remains one of the most-watched shows on Hulu, and season 5 is looking to keep fans entertained.

Catch the fifth installment of the dystopian drama series on September 14, 2022.

Get to know more about your favorite TikTok creators, check out SK TikTok Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Danyal Arabi