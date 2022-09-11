What time will The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 episodes 1 & 2 air on Hulu? Release date, trailer and more explored

The Handmaid's Tale is gearing up for the premiere of its fifth season and things couldn't get any more exciting. Based on the best-selling novel by Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid’s Tale is set in a dystopian totalitarian, fictional world of Gilead, which is controlled by power-hungry religious fanatics and where women are reduced to their childbearing roles and brutally subjugated.

They are forbidden from owning properties, having a career, or even handling money or reading. In such a world, fertile women are called “Handmaids” and are assigned to the homes of the ruling elites where they are forced into bearing a child for their masters.

The Handmaid's Tale season 5 will drop this Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 12 midnight ET and 3 am PT. The season will kickstart with two episodes and the rest of the episodes will be released on a weekly basis.

All about season 5 of The Handmaid's Tale

The Handmaid's Tale follows the life of a handmaid named June Osborne who has been assigned to the home of Gilead Commander Fred Waterford and his wife Serena Joy. But June has a mind of her own and refuses to be reduced and subjugated into bearing children for others. She wages a war against the oppressive system to free herself and other women from such a pathetic situation.

Season 5 picks up from where season 4 ended and viewers can gear up for some major conflict between June Osborne and her mistress Serena Waterford. The new installment picks up with June back in Canada, with Serena plotting revenge for the murder of her husband, Commander Waterford. In other news, Luke and Moira are trying to bring down Gilead, while Aunt Lydia is trying to revamp the handmaid program.

Hulu has released an official synopsis for the series season 5 and it reads as follows:

"June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah."

The trailer for The Handmaid's Tale released by Hulu for season 5 sees June and Luke back in Canada after Commander Waterford's murder and the former being warned that Gilead will punish her for her crime. But the main point of the season will be the fight between Serena and June.

While the former handmaid is on the run, the grieving widow is ready for revenge. There is a scene where Serena reaches for her gun and tension builds up because we don't see what happens next. Will June escape and will Gilead fall? Or will the oppressive system survive and the rebellion thin out? Watch season 5 for more answers.

Catch Elisabeth Moss back as June in The Handmaid's Tale season 5, airing on Wednesday, September 14 at midnight ET, on Hulu exclusively.

Get to know more about your favorite TikTok creators, check out SK TikTok Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava