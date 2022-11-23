How did Playboy Playmate Dorothy Stratten die? Details explored ahead as Kumail Nanjiani's Welcome to Chippendales airs on Hulu

Dorothy Stratten, the young and famous actress and Playboy Playmate from Canada who quickly rose to success after being crowned the 1980's Playmate of the Year, lost her precious life and bright future after getting shot by her estranged husband, Paul Snider.

Welcome to Chippendales, the latest highly absorbing true-crime miniseries, chronicling the spine-chilling and thrilling story of the iconic dance club Chippendales, starring Kumail Nanjiani as the infamous founder of the club, Somen ''Steve'' Banerjee, also touches upon the riveting story of Dorothy Stratten.

The official Hulu synopsis for the limited series reads:

"A sprawling true-crime saga, WELCOME TO CHIPPENDALES tells the outrageous story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world’s greatest male-stripping empire— and let nothing stand in his way in the process.''

The limited series made its arrival with episode 1 and episode 2, on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, on Hulu. Since its arrival, the audience has been eager to learn about Dorothy Stratten's hair-raising real-life story.

All about Dorothy Stratten's life and career before her demise in 1980

Who was Dorothy Stratten?

Originally named Dorothy Ruth Hoogstraten, Dorothy Stratten was a rising actress and a popular Playboy Playmate of the 80s. She was born on February 28, 1960, in Vancouver, Canada. Dorothy quickly entered the world of fame after receiving the title Playmate of the Year in 1980.

After that, she got significant roles in movies and TV series. She was a part of a few noteworthy movies and TV series, including Skatetown, U.S.A., Galaxina, Autumn Born, They All Laughed, Fantasy Island, Buck Rogers in the 25th Century, and a few others.

In 1978, she met Paul Snider at the Playboy mansion and married him in June 1979. Snider was a nightclub promoter who used to work for the famous Dance Club Chippendales. Initially, Dorothy and Paul's relationship seemed perfect, but serious marital issues soon started to occur.

While shooting for the movie They All Laughed, Dorothy fell in love with the writer and director of the movie, Peter Bogdanovich, and wanted to be with him. Later, she asked for separation from her estranged husband, Snider, and moved in with Bogdanovich in his Bel Air mansion.

What happened to Stratten?

On August 14, 1980, Stratten's life was cut short at the young age of 20 after her estranged husband, Paul Snider, brutally shot her to death with a 12-gauge, pump-action shotgun in his rented house in West Los Angeles.

Right after killing Dorothy, Snider took his own life by shooting himself. Later, around 11 pm, Snider's roommates found the dead bodies of Dorothy and Paul inside Paul's bedroom. News of Dorothy's death reportedly shattered her loved ones, especially her lover Bogdanovich.

Stratten's body was cremated in Los Angeles at the Westwood Village Memorial Park cemetery. Dorothy's death inspired several movies and books, including Death of a Centerfold, Star 80, and The Killing of the Unicorn. Red Hot Chili Peppers' Californication, Bryan Adams' The Best Was Yet to Come, and a few other songs were also inspired by the actress' death.

Catch episode 1 and episode 2 of the miniseries Welcome to Chippendales, which made its debut on November 22, 2022, exclusively on the popular streaming platform Hulu.

