Murray Bartlett, the renowned Australian actor, portrays the pivotal character of Nick De Noia in Hulu's latest limited series, Welcome to Chippendales.

Nick De Noia was an Emmy Award-winning American writer, director and choreographer, whose life was cut short by a man hired by his former business partner at Chippendales Dance club, Somen ''Steve'' Banerjee.

Welcome to Chippendales makes its debut on the popular streaming platform Hulu on November 22, 2022, with the first two episodes only. The limited series has been adapted from K. Scot Macdonald and Patrick MontesDeOca's highly popular book, Deadly Dance: The Chippendales Murders. Robert Siegel has served as the creator for the series.

The official synopsis for Welcome to Chippendales reads:

"A sprawling true-crime saga, WELCOME TO CHIPPENDALES tells the outrageous story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world’s greatest male-stripping empire— and let nothing stand in his way in the process.''

Ever since viewers saw glimpses of Murray Bartlett as Nick De Noia in the official trailer for Welcome to Chippendales, they have been eagerly waiting to see how the actor's portrayal of the intriguing character will turn out.

Who is Murray Bartlett? Exploring the career of the actor who plays Nick De Noia in Welcome to Chippendales

The well-known 51-year-old Australian actor Murray Bartlett began his acting career with his debut role as Michael Freeman in the 1987 TV series, The Flying Doctors. However, he first stepped into the spotlight after portraying the character Julian Sinclair in the 2002 TV series, All My Children.

Bartlett is best known for his portrayal of the character Cyrus Foley in the 2007 - 2009 TV series Guiding Light, Dom Basaluzzo in the 2014 - 2015 television series Looking, Michael "Mouse" Tolliver in the 2019 TV series Tales of the City, James Whitney in the 2013 film Girl Most Likely and Armond in the fan-favorite 2021 satirical TV series The White Lotus.

The Australian actor has also been a significant part of other noteworthy movies and short films, including Dad and Dave: On Our Selection, The Three Stooges, Needle, The Stand In, August, Muffled Love, Boys on Film 4: Protect Me from What I Want, Postmortem, Kingston Avenue, Stubborn and Om.

Murray Bartlett's other TV credits include Home and Away, A Country Practice, Above the Law, The Secret Life of Us, Flight of the Conchords, The Good Wife, Madam Secretary, Iron Fist, RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under, Murder Call, Flat Chat, All Saints, White Collar, The Ferals, and several others.

He has also been a part of a few TV movies, key among them being The Beast, The Tower and Looking: The Movie.

The actor will also be seen in two upcoming series - The Last of Us and Extrapolations.

Watch episodes 1 and 2 of Welcome to Chippendales, which debuts on November 22, 2022, exclusively on Hulu.

