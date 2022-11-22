Hulu's new drama show, Welcome to Chippendales, dropped on the platform on Tuesday, November 22. It tells the story of the dance troupe, Chippendales, and its founder Somen ''Steve'' Banerjee, depicting the troupe's rise to fame and the numerous controversies they were involved in. Here's a brief description of the show, as per IMDb:

''The origin story of Somen "Steve" Banerjee, an Indian-American entrepreneur who started the stripper troupe, Chippendales.''

The series features Kumail Nanjiani in the titular role of Steve, whilst Murray Bartlett and Annaleigh Ashford, among many others, play key supporting roles.

The series is helmed by Robert Siegel, whose best-known works include movies Big Fan and Cruise.

Hulu's Welcome to Chippendales cast: Kumail Nanjiani and others star in new drama series

1) Kumail Nanjiani as Somen ''Steve'' Banerjee

Actor Kumail Nanjiani stars as Steve Banerjee in Welcome to Chippendales. Nanjiani reportedly put on weight to play the role, which is evident from the series' trailer. Many critics and viewers have praised his performance as Banerjee.

As an actor and comedian, Nanjiani is known for his unique style of humor and has starred in various shows and films like Men in Black: International, Silicon Valley, and The Lovebirds, to name a few.

2) Murray Bartlett as Nick De Noia

Murray Bartlett dons the role of director Nick De Noia in the new Hulu show. De Noia worked as a choreographer for the Chippendales. Bartlett looked in terrific form in the series' preview and is expected to play an important role in the story.

Apart from Welcome to Chippendales, the actor is widely known for his performances in Tales of the City, Looking, The White Lotus, Physical, among others.

3) Annaleigh Ashford as Irene

Annaleigh Ashford is cast as Somen's wife, Irene, in Welcome to Chippendales.

Viewers will recognize her as Betty DiMello from Showtime's Masters of S*x. Her other film/TV acting credits include B Positive, Bad Education, Impeachment: American Crime Story, and The Good Fight, to name a few.

Starring alongside Annaleigh Ashford, Kumail Nanjiani, and Murray Bartlett in critical supporting roles are:

Dan Stevens as Paul Snider,

Quentin Plair as Otis,

Juliette Lewis as Denise,

Nicola Peltz as Dorothy Stratten, and

Robin de Jesús as Ray Colon

The show centers on Steve Banerjee, who founded the dance troupe, Chippendales. It focuses on the group's rise in popularity during the 80s and the various legal issues they were involved in.

The series also depicts the tumultuous personal life of its controversial founder. Take a look at the synopsis of the show, as per Metacritic:

''The limited darkly comedic crime drama series created by Robert Siegel chronicles how Indian immigrant Somen "Steve" Banerjee (Kumail Nanjiani) created The Chippendales and the deadly actions he took against potential competitors.''

Apart from starring in the titular role, Kumail Nanjiani also serves as one of the show's executive producers, alongside Robert Siegel.

Catch the new true crime drama series, Welcome to Chippendales, on Hulu on Tuesday, November 22.

